Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp messages, status, and photos: The nation is all set to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami with zeal and enthusiasm like every year. This year, the day falls on August 18 and August 19, 2022. As per the Hindu calendar, the day is celebrated on Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. As lord Krishna was believed to have been born at midnight, the nishita puja time falls this year between 12.03 am and 12.47 am on August 19.

Janmashtami is observed to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. According to Hindu texts, when Lord Krishna was born, Mathura was ruled by King Kansa, his maternal uncle. As the story goes, the King wanted to kill the children of his sister Devaki after hearing the prophecy that her sons would kill him.

After hearing the prophecy, he imprisoned Devaki and her husband Vasudeva, and killed her six children. When the seventh child, Balram, was born, the fetus was transferred to Princess Rohini from Devaki’s mystically. When Lord Krishna was born, Vasudeva secretly took him to Nand Baba and Yashodha’s house in Vrindavan, where the lord spent his initial years.

Vasudeva, in exchange, handed over a baby girl. When Kansa came to kill the girl, she transformed into Goddess Durga and warned about his downfall.

Also read: Janmashtami 2022: Lord Krishna Puja and everything around it

Janmashtami Messages, quotes, and photos:

* May Lord Krishna always bestow upon you happiness, love, prosperity and peace. Happy Janmashtami to you!

* Let there be love, light, happiness, and laughter in your life with Lord Krishna’s blessings.

* May the little Blue God steal your sorrows and leave you with health, happiness, and good fortune. Happy Janmashtami!

* Wishing you and your family an auspicious Janmashtami!

* Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, who enchants everyone with his playful mischiefs. Have a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami!

Also read: Janmashtami 2022 date, time: Shubh muhurat, history and significance of the festival

* Let’s celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with full fervor and enthusiasm. Happy Janmashtami!

* False ego means mistaken identity. When we become servants of Krishna, we become free from the false ego.