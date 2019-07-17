Good news for working moms! Creche facilities for employees in Haryana

Women employees worry about their children while they are at work.

Good news! Working mothers in Haryana may soon be able to take care of their tiny tots at the workplace. According to a report in IE, the state government has notified its draft rules to provide for the facility of creche to be mandatory at every private and public establishment that employs fifty or more employees. This move is sure to bring relief for women employees, who struggle and worry about their children while they are at work. The state government’s decision to make a “creche facility” mandatory for every establishment is a significant step forward.

A few points from the draft rules include the following:

1. Women employees can make four visits to the creche at the workplace, with each visit comprising of 20 minutes. This will be in addition to a ‘resting’ period of about 30 minutes for themselves.

2. Note that if a child is less than 15 months old, the mother can be permitted additional visits of 20 minutes each.

3. The employer has to establish the creche within the work premises or around 500 metres from the entrance.

4. The creche facility can accommodate children under six years.

5. The creche facility covers regular, temporary, daily wage, consultant and contractual employees.

6. The chief inspector of the Haryana state labour department is authorised to permit multiple establishments to use a single creche if he is convinced that no inconvenience will be caused to other employees.

7. The material used for building the creche should be heat resistant and water-proof. Also, the room’s height cannot be less than 12 feet.

8. To ensure the well being of children who need space to play and rest in the creche, strict norms have been prescribed regarding the upkeep of the interiors. For instance, every creche is mandated to allot 6-8 sq ft per child. The interior wall and floors and the wood work have to be either painted or varnished at least once in three years.

9. Each creche is mandated to have medicine kit and first aid box, cots with proper bedding, cradles, feeding as well as cooking utensils, washroom and facility to wash soiled clothes of babies, sufficient ventilation, power back up and emergency lighting.

10. Trained staff are required for these creches and employers are mandated to ensure monthly medical check-up of the children by a doctor who is properly registered as a medical practitioner. Also, medical records will have to be maintained.

Best of all, since the draft rules are notified, Haryana is all set to implement this initiative at the earliest.