Ekincare: A data-driven approach  to employee wellness

Kiran Kalakuntla has built and taken 30+ products to market across smartphones, platforms and mobile OS in companies like AT&T, Verizon, and GSK to name a few. A typical conundrum of a mechanical engineer by heart, but a Duke graduate in business — what excites Kalakuntla is a problem statement and the possible impact of the solution it could have on the end-user with positive business outcomes. He believes the entrepreneurial journey hinges on the power of ideas, solving a complex pain point in a largely untapped market with a strong team.

Kalakuntla is now building to solve the complexities of employee benefits and wellness in India with ekincare — a patented, AI-driven platform that simplifies how healthcare and wellness can be delivered to everyone seamlessly. According to him, Indian companies spend around $7 bn on employee health and wellness annually in silos. There is no one platform that can consolidate all health benefits seamlessly on one platform, driving adoption, awareness and important health savings and outcomes. “When I started ekincare, there was no medical data standardisation in 2015, and that is the status even today. I envisioned an AI-enabled digital health assistant that continuously assesses medical information to assist an individual to lead a healthy life,” the CEO & co-founder revealed.

Today, ekincare is India’s only integrated, comprehensive and exclusive B2B2E (business to business to enterprise) health benefits and wellness platform, Kalakuntla said, adding, “Its differentiated approach to solving health benefits problems makes it a complete ecosystem with a unique model integrating healthcare, tech, and insurance.”

The healthtech startup’s network has over 10K+ healthcare partners, 4K+ hospitals, 6K+ gyms, 1K+ doctors and 500+ corporates.

Ekincare’s focus is on delivering healthcare services and benefits, health analytics and engagement, resulting in higher utilisation. The flywheel effect comes in where delivering health benefits and OPD care results in higher engagement and utilisation, more data and analytics, higher customisation based on need, cost-effective pricing and more insured members—all of which help deliver tangible, high-quality healthcare experiences to the end-user. “Our average user rating is 4.5 and an industry-leading NPS of 80 from over 500+ corporate customers and 2M+ users leveraging services in over 200+ Tier-1, 2 and 3 cities across India,” Kalakuntla said.

“We received our Series B funding in April 2022 led by HealthQuad and Sabre Partners, along with participation from existing investors Ventureast, Eight Roads Ventures, Siana Capital, and Endiya Partners. We expect to grow by another 3X post this round,” Kalakuntla revealed. “At ekincare, we’ve overcome several impossibilities like structuring Indian medical data, building the largest cashless OPD network spreading across 300+ cities and enabling a service-oriented industry with a product-led approach.”

Kalakuntla said, “Our vision at ekincare has always been to empower millions of employees and their families to lead a healthy life. We’ve now empowered over 2 million employees – and this is just 2% of the 72 million salaried employees who are enabling India’s growth story. We are on the path to make India Inc. healthy — one employee at a time,” he summarised.