Daniel Radcliffe: Net worth, house, cars owned by once world’s youngest wizard Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe, a British actor best known for his iconic portrayal of the titular character in the Harry Potter film series began acting at a young age and landed his breakthrough role at the age of 11. Since then, he has gone on to establish himself as a versatile actor with a range of critically acclaimed performances on stage and screen.



Considered to be one of the wealthiest celebrities in Britain, he is said to have had a peak annual earning of $15 million as an actor. He has certainly enjoyed the luxuries that come with a successful career in the entertainment industry. In this article, we take a look at the actor’s net worth and the luxury things that he likes to spend his money on.

Net Worth

As per reports, Daniel Radcliffe’s net worth is estimated to be around $120 million. This wealth has been accumulated primarily through his successful career as an actor, with the ‘Harry Potter’ film franchise being a major contributor to his earnings.

House in NYC

Image: Mansion De Las Ideas

The actor had purchased a luxurious apartment in NYC a couple of years ago. Although this vintage residence lacks the magical allure of the Gryffindor corridors, it is nonetheless breathtaking in every way – from its cost, to its interior design, and its prime location.

The three-story townhouse is valued at an impressive $5.65 million and has 4 bedrooms, a dining room, a kitchen, a powder room, a living room, 3 bathrooms, 6 operational fireplaces, and a balcony overlooking the garden which makes this 1800-square foot property truly magnificent.

Cars owned

Image: 21Motoring

While Daniel’s ride in the Harry Potter franchise ranged from Nimbus 2000 to Firebolt, the best broomsticks available during their particular eras, in real life, however, the actor has spent his hard-earned wealth on a fleet of hot wheels which include a Range Rover SVA, a BMW X5 M, BMW X7, Volkswagen Passat, and the mighty Lamborghini Huracan.

Daniel Radcliffe is known for his humility and grounded nature, despite his considerable wealth. He has also been involved in various charitable causes, and he has been vocal about his support for various social issues, including mental health awareness and LGBTQ+ rights.