COVID-19: Strengthen your immune system! Switch to a plant based diet now

By Mihir Gadani

COVID-19: The term ‘health’ is a positive and dynamic concept. People having a well-balanced diet tend to be healthier with more durable immune systems and lower risk of chronic illnesses and infectious diseases. Intake of nutrient rich food every day to gain the required vitamins, minerals, dietary fibre, protein and antioxidants is essential in addition to drinking enough water.

How does a plant-based diet help in protecting against Covid-19

Medical studies show that the coronavirus has a devastating impact on people with underlying health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. A plant-based diet can help reduce the effects of the virus on ‘at-risk’ people.

There’s an abundance of macronutrients, micronutrients and antioxidants in Plant-based foods, which help in keeping your cells strong and healthy to fight off any potential viral infections.

Plants contain fibre that lowers cholesterol, stabilizes sugar level and improves bowel movement.

A plant-based diet is helpful for the gut. It allows humans to assimilate the nutrients from the food that boosts your immune system and reduce inflammation.

A necessary aspect of positive health is exercise and weight control. Excess weight causes hormonal imbalance and obesity-related heart conditions. Following a healthy plant-based diet discard many of the food products that lead to weight gain.

WHO has recommended you to eat 2 cups of fruit, 2.5 cups of plants and 180 g of grain on an average, every day.

The importance of exercising every day is paramount and will also help to build a robust immune system.

A plant-based diet provides enriching antioxidants that help in dealing with stress. Covid 19 has created massive amounts of anxiety in all of us, which can have dire consequences in terms of mental health issues. Antioxidants can have a calming and soothing effect to help relieve these conditions.

List of Healthiest Plant-based foods

Superfood Greens – It’s no secret that most people don’t eat enough vegetables. Greens such as Chlorella, Spirulina, Spinach etc are typically high in vitamins A and C, which help support immune function. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory actions of plant compounds in greens powder may help reduce your risk of chronic diseases.

Plant Protein – Plant Protein plays a major role in the body’s immune response. They activate cells that help fight off infections in the body. Good plant sources of dietary protein are: legumes, beans, peas, and nuts

Zinc and Magnesium: Zinc present in pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, and hemp seeds is a potent nutrient that supports immunity, and it is called ‘a gatekeeper of immune function’. Magnesium affects the ability to boost one’s mood naturally by increasing serotonin production.

Vitamin C and D: Vitamin C is found in oranges, bell peppers, broccoli, melons and strawberries. Vitamin D allows for conditions of equilibrium in terms of physical and mental health.

Omega 3’s Omega 3 has three types: DHA, EPA and ALA. It plays a beneficial role in reducing inflammation inside the body.

COVID-19 has been impacting every sector of the world, starting from education to healthcare and industries. Well-being is essential during these testing times. By adhering to the suggestions given above, you can become a healthy human being who is less susceptible to this dangerous virus.

The columnist is Co-founder of OZiva. Views expressed are the author’s own.