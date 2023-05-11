Covering three states in South India in 7 days: What, where, and how

Travellers often suffer from FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) due to some obvious reasons. The number of days to travel are often limited, and most people want to cover as many places as possible. However, poor travel schedules and weak itineraries result in people spending too much or too little time in different places, thereby garnering a half-authentic or rudimentary travel experience.

This stands true especially if one is aiming to cover multiple destinations and regions at one go. India’s vast geographical landscape with diverse cultures and experiences only makes it difficult to curate the perfect itinerary. A great example of this is traversing through the beautiful states of South India. Karnataka brings to you a wild adventure with its coastal delights and jungle shenanigans, while Kerala is nothing short of paradise. Tamil Nadu is again a medley of colours, cultures, and traditions, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana bring their own scenic adventures to the table. So, how do you experience most of these destinations in a short time period?

Covering three states in South India during a 7-day trip is quite possible, especially when the itinerary and trip are both planned and curated by leading hospitality players. Here are a few tips by Deep Banka, Chief Operating Officer at Zostel that will help you make the most of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu in one week:

What can you do on a 7-day trip to South India?

From the joys of bustling cities to the tranquility of backwaters, these regions offer diverse landscapes and experiences. You can explore historical landmarks such as palaces, temples, and ancient ruins, which offer a glimpse into South India’s reputed history. You can also visit tea plantations and wildlife sanctuaries which showcase the region’s natural beauty.

If you are looking to explore the true essence of the region’s vibrant culture, also add its glorious cuisine, folk music, and vibrant dance practices to your South India bucket list. After all, whether you’re a fan of spicy curries, savoury dosas, or sweet desserts, you just can’t miss out on the food from the South.

Places to visit in South India

The three states which can be comfortably covered and enjoyed during a 7-day trip are Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Places to visit in Coorg, Karnataka

In Karnataka, start from Bangalore and move towards the emerald hill station of Coorg with a stopover at the city of palaces, Mysore. Alongside the historical grandeur that Mysuru is, Coorg can be a perfect blend of culinary extravagance and natural beauty. Some popular spots in Coorg include:

Chiklihole Reservoir

Madikeri Fort

Raja View Seat

Omkareshwar Temple

Bylakuppe Monastery

Spend at least 2 nights in Coorg to be able to explore its gurgling waterfalls, aromatic coffee and spice plantations, and verdant landscapes.

Places to visit in Wayanad, Kerala

Over the next 2 days, travellers can find some breathtaking natural wonders while exploring the hill stations of Kerala. Wayanad has some of the most picturesque attractions, including waterfalls, rolling hills, and magnificent sunsets. For adventure seekers and adrenaline junkies, there are activities like zip lining, rock climbing, trekking, and more to look forward to. Here’s what you can explore in Kerala:

Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary

Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve

Edakkal Caves and Wayanadu’s many lakes

Chembra Peak and Banasura hill

After spending 2 nights in Wayanad, move towards the Eastern Ghats of Tamil Nadu.

Places to visit in Ooty, Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, you can visit the charming hill station of Ooty, which is known for its tea plantations, chocolate factories, and homemade chocolates. Some popular tourist attractions in Ooty include:

Emerald, Avalanche, and Pykara Lakes

Doddabetta Peak

Rose and Botanical Gardens

Pykara and Kotagiri waterfalls

Places to visit in Mysore, Karnataka

Before heading back to Bangalore, take a full day to experience the vibrant city of Mysore through its architecture galore, heritage charms, and glorious food. Here are the places you can visit in Mysore:

Mysore Palace

Chamundeshwari Temple

Brindavan garden

KRS Dam

So, here we are with the places and spots you can include in your South India itinerary to get the best out of your trip. However, now comes the most important question: how can the plan be executed?

How to go about the plan?

One way to go about a trip like this is to leave all the hassles of planning and booking behind by exploring curated trips made by industry experts. Such enriching trips are well-coordinated and tailored for niche audiences, thereby getting the most of their time, making new connections, and enjoying a social trip. For joining curated trips, such as the ones offered by Zostel, one needs to only take care of personal schedules, as everything else related to the travel is taken care of by the professionals. These trips are usually close-knit and often include local travel experts as well, so that you’re in safe hands and well attended to at all times.

Summing up

South India is a region that offers a diverse range of experiences and is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to explore the beauty and diversity of the region. Covering three states, namely Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, a 7-day trip is definitely possible with a well-planned itinerary and proper travel arrangements.