Brands you thought were foreign-owned like Peter England are actually Indian, and is owned by this business tycoon, know about his net worth

In the bustling world of fashion and retail, there is one man who stands out as a visionary, shrewd businessman, and mastermind behind some of India’s most beloved apparel brands. Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, has been at the forefront of the fashion industry, surprising many with his acquisitions.

With a net worth of a staggering $15.6 billion, according to Forbes’ estimates as of 2023, Kumar Mangalam Birla is undoubtedly one of the wealthiest and most influential individuals in India. But it is not just his financial success that sets him apart; it is his knack for identifying and nurturing diverse business opportunities that has made him a prominent figure in the global business community.

His journey

Birla’s journey in the corporate world began at a young age, and he proved his mettle early on. After completing his MBA from the prestigious London Business School and qualifying as a chartered accountant, he took over the reins of the Aditya Birla Group in 1995 at just 28 years old. Under his dynamic leadership, the company’s annual turnover witnessed exponential growth, solidifying its position as a leading player in various industries.

FILE PHOTO: India’s Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Birla speaks during Forbes Global CEO Conference in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

But it was Kumar Mangalam Birla’s astute moves in the fashion and retail sector that caught the nation’s attention. Under the umbrella of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, the group acquired renowned brands like Pantaloons, Louis Philippe, Allen Solly, and Peter England, among others. These brands, initially of foreign origin, are now proudly Indian-owned, boasting millions of loyal customers and a vast network of over 3000 stores across India and beyond.

Peter England

Among these brands, ‘Peter England’ stands tall as one of the most trusted and popular names in the Indian market. The brand has a rich history, originating in Ireland in 1889. Kumar Mangalam Birla’s group acquired Peter England in 2000, and since then, it has soared to great heights, becoming the leading menswear brand in India.

Peter England’s success can be attributed to its commitment to delivering high-quality apparel at honest prices. Over the years, the brand has expanded its product portfolio to cater to a broader customer base, introducing categories such as sportswear, innerwear, and accessories. The brand’s constant innovation and focus on modernizing its supply chain have played a crucial role in its sustained growth.

Source: Facebook

With a massive customer base of over 4 million individuals and a presence in 150 towns and cities through 700+ brand sources and 3000+ multi-brand sources, Peter England’s influence on the Indian fashion landscape is undeniable. The brand’s achievements have been acknowledged with numerous awards, further cementing its position as a symbol of trust and reliability in the country.

Source: Bloomberg

Apart from his business ventures, Kumar Mangalam Birla is known for his philanthropic endeavors, driving various social initiatives and contributing to nation-building. He is also associated with prestigious educational institutions, including BITS Pilani and IIM Ahmedabad, where he has played a significant role in fostering future leaders and entrepreneurs.

Assets

As the head of a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate, Kumar Mangalam Birla’s life is undoubtedly one of opulence. His residence, a sprawling 25,000-square-foot mansion, stands as a testament to his success. The acquisition of Jatia House, one of the nation’s most expensive mansions, further solidified his position among India’s wealthiest elite.

Kumar Mangalam Birla’s journey is an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, showcasing the potential of a determined and visionary mind to transform industries and create lasting impact. As he continues to lead the Aditya Birla Group to greater heights, the nation eagerly awaits the next chapter in this illustrious entrepreneur’s extraordinary story.