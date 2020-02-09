Anti-CAA, NPR protests: Voicing dissent through art

Posters especially have been quite prominent in these nationwide protests, with the aim to raise cognisance amongst people.

By Surbhi

History has witnessed a wide range of protests which have turned out to form and deform public opinion over the years. The 21st century is, however, seeing an all-new form of protests, wherein there is a creative use of art. Beating the biting cold and even rain, citizens across India have gathered on the streets to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) proposed by the Narendra Modi-led government at the centre.

People are expressing their anger against Modi and Union minister of home affairs Amit Shah using creative banners, street art, slogans, drawings, paintings, etc. Posters especially have been quite prominent in these nationwide protests, with the aim to raise cognisance amongst people. These protesters are leaving no stone unturned, in fact, to register a silent yet powerful message through slogans and banners that are witty, as well as hard-hitting.

From comedy to poetry and memes, dissent is being voiced in a variety of ways. To be sure, art has over the years been used many times to express dissatisfaction, but this time it’s especially significant because people of all generations are marching through the streets trying to bring about a revolution.