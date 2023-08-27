7 Book recommendations by Elon Musk, the richest man in the world that shaped his extraordinary mind

When you’re not launching rockets, drilling beneath the streets of Los Angeles, or propelling vehicles beyond our atmosphere, what’s left to do? Well, if you’re Elon Musk, you spend considerable time immersed in books. The billionaire CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and other groundbreaking tech companies has repeatedly credited his success to his reading habits. Musk once famously quipped, “I read books” when asked how he learned to build rockets. Here’s a curated list of 7 non-fiction books he recommends, offering a glimpse into the literary influences that have fueled his unparalleled achievements.

1. Foundation Series by Isaac Asimov

Musk’s love for science fiction is no secret, and he singles out Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series as a standout. He’s quoted as saying, “I like the Foundation series, probably one of the all-time best.” This epic saga of a mathematician’s efforts to preserve knowledge and steer humanity’s future captures Musk’s visionary outlook perfectly.

2. The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress by Robert Heinlein

Source: Amazon

Another sci-fi gem that Musk endorses is Robert Heinlein’s The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress. The tale of a lunar colony’s struggle for independence resonates with Musk’s passion for pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo.

3. Structures: Or Why Things Don’t Fall Down by J.E. Gordon

If you’ve ever wondered about the secrets behind structural design, this is a book Musk wholeheartedly recommends. It serves as a primer on the intricacies of structural stability, giving insights into the foundation (pun intended) of his engineering prowess.

Source: Amazon

4. Benjamin Franklin: An American Life by Walter Isaacson

Source: Amazon

Musk draws inspiration from history too. He highlights Benjamin Franklin’s journey from rags to entrepreneurial riches in this engaging biography. Franklin’s tenacity and innovative spirit parallel Musk’s own trailblazing ventures.

5. Einstein: His Life and Universe by Walter Isaacson

Source: Amazon

Musk’s admiration for Isaacson’s work extends to this biography of Albert Einstein. The book offers a deep dive into the life and mind of one of history’s greatest thinkers, reflecting Musk’s own pursuit of groundbreaking ideas.

6. Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future by Peter Thiel

Source: Amazon

Elon Musk isn’t shy about acknowledging Peter Thiel’s influence on his thinking. Zero to One is a guidebook for aspiring entrepreneurs, and Musk considers it essential reading. Thiel’s insights into creating unique and transformative businesses align with Musk’s own approach to innovation.

7. Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies by Nick Bostrom

Musk’s concerns about artificial intelligence and its potential risks are evident in his recommendation of Superintelligence. He tweeted, “We need to be super careful with AI. Potentially more dangerous than nukes.” This choice underscores Musk’s commitment to responsible development in the tech realm.

Source: Amazon

These book recommendations offer a glimpse into Elon Musk’s multifaceted mind. From gripping science fiction to biographies of remarkable individuals, these titles have collectively shaped the trajectory of his extraordinary career. As Musk once stated, “The heroes of the books I read…always felt a duty to save the world.” It seems he’s carried this duty into his real-life endeavors, inspiring us all to dream bigger and reach for the stars – or even beyond.