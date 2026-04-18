A new video is viral on social media showing factory workers in India wearing head-mounted cameras as they perform tasks such as stitching and handling fabric. The clip has drawn widespread attention and speculation, with many viewers believing the recordings are being used to train artificial intelligence systems by capturing skilled workers’ movements. According to viewers, this is a ‘egocentric’ video which allows machines to observe detailed hand actions, potentially enabling robots to learn through imitation.

Selfie with daughter

Sunil Jaglan, known for launching the ‘Selfie with Daughter’ initiative to reduce female foeticide, has introduced a new campaign that incorporates AI. The ‘AI Selfie with Daughter’ project aims to highlight the emotional connection between parents and daughters using AI-generated imagery. Jaglan, a former sarpanch from Haryana, said the initiative is designed to promote awareness around girls’ education, health, safety, and rights. By leveraging AI, the campaign seeks to reinforce positive attitudes towards daughters and encourage social change through digital engagement and storytelling.

Toyota’s basketball robot

Toyota introduced its latest AI-powered basketball robot, CUE7, during a public demonstration in Tokyo. The robot successfully performed actions such as dribbling and making a free throw in front of a large audience. Equipped with lidar sensors and stereo cameras, CUE7 can assess distance and positioning in real time. Its performance is refined through reinforcement learning, allowing it to improve accuracy through repeated practice. The robot also incorporates advanced battery technology, reflecting developments in both robotics and automotive engineering.

US suicide

The death of Jonathan Gavalas in the US has raised concerns about interactions between users and AI chatbots. Gavalas reportedly exchanged thousands of messages with Google’s Gemini chatbot and developed a strong emotional attachment, as per a WSJ report. His family said his behaviour became increasingly disconnected from reality over time as they exchanged thousands of texts over months. While the chatbot occasionally identified itself as artificial and suggested professional help, such responses were inconsistent. Following the incident, his father filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging the chatbot contributed to his son’s mental decline, while the company stated its system is designed to discourage harm.

Impersonation of musicians

Musicians are increasingly encountering AI-generated content falsely attributed to them on streaming platforms like Spotify. Jazz artiste Jason Moran discovered a release under his name that he did not create, featuring music unlike his style. The issue has affected multiple artistes across genres, with AI-generated tracks appearing as legitimate works. Platforms have acknowledged the rise of such content, often described as ‘AI slop’. Spotify has acknowledged the problem and the extent of AI slop on its platform, revealing last September that it had removed more than 75 million ‘spammy tracks’ over the previous 12 months. At that time, the company also said it was strengthening protections for musicians, including stronger rules around impersonation.

AI robot teacher

An AI-powered robot teacher named IRIS has been introduced at a government school in Karnataka’s Udupi district. Developed under the Atal Tinkering Lab initiative by NITI Aayog, the humanoid robot, dressed in saree, is designed to assist classroom teaching. It can interact with students in over 20 languages and supports interactive learning methods. The school, which already has digital infrastructure such as smart boards and computer labs, uses IRIS as part of its efforts to integrate advanced technology into education.