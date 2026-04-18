A faster, more precise and personal mouse for professional gamers has been launched in the Indian market — the Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE. This mouse, costing a whopping Rs 23,995, was released last year, and has just made its debut in India. According to an official statement on the product from Logitech, a multinational computer peripherals and software manufacturer company, this mouse not only enhances click speed, but gives pro gamers a new level of adaptation, personalisation and confidence.

The company claims that this mouse can reduce click latency by up to 30 milliseconds compared to traditional gaming mice, and offers up to 90 hours of battery life on a single charge. It also offers a customisable click system which allows users to decide how early or late their clicks register, depending on their gaming styles. The mouse also has in-built haptic actuators, which provide tactile feedback like vibrations on both click and feedback.

Precision Peripherals

Amongst recent gaming tech launches is also featured BenQ’s 2K gaming monitor with a 200Hz refresh rate, which is the best in the range, updating the screen 200 times per second. BenQ, a global tech products seller, has priced this monitor at Rs 17,990. The key feature that sets it apart from most other monitors is the USB-C port that enables 65W power delivery, allowing users to also connect to a laptop using a single cable for display output, data transfer and charging. Most traditional gaming monitors have separate ports for each of these functions.

HP announced their HyperX Omen gaming laptop earlier this year, claiming that it is the world’s most powerful gaming laptop. This monitor comes with a fully internal cooling system with a third fan and fan cleaner technology for continued efficiency without complications, which keeps performance steady even during intense gaming sessions. HP describes the HyperX Omen gaming laptop as follows: “When power, cooling, input speed and display quality work together, the laptop does more than run games. It helps players react faster, stay immersed, and play at their best.” It can be purchased in the range of Rs 1,35,990 to Rs 1,71,499 in India.

Handheld Powerhouses

Gamers are also looking forward to a promised 2026 gaming console release from PC gaming developer Valve Corporation. The price for this new PC gaming system has not yet been released, and the system Steam Machine will be a significant enhancement on Valve’s existing gaming system — the Steam Deck. The company has said on the record that the Steam Machine will be six times as powerful as the Steam Deck. Valve will make 512GB as well as 2TB models available with expandable storage on both versions. Steam is renowned particularly for their handheld gaming consoles.

American tech company Nvidia has announced the impending launch of GeForce NOW in India, their cloud gaming service which made its India debut on April 16. Nvidia’s GeForce NOW is a cloud based gaming system which allows players to play PC games by streaming them from remote servers instead of running them on their own computer systems. The service is designed to integrate with existing game libraries, allowing users to stream titles they have already purchased on platforms such as Steam, Epic Games Store and other supported storefronts.

However, the GeForce Now system only launched its early access phase on April 16, and will only be available to those who had registered earlier on Nvidia’s website for starters.

Asus has also rolled out its 2026 line of gaming computers in March, as well as new introductions under its gaming brand Republic of Games. The gaming laptop ROG Flow Z13-KJP was created in partnership with Kojima Productions, a video gaming company, and is priced at Rs 3.79 lakh. It comes with a 2.5K display with a 180Hz refresh rate. Asus also launched their TUF Gaming A14. The TUF Gaming A14 is priced at a little over Rs 1.79 lakh.

Less popularly, but not to be ignored, Micro-Star International also came out with two flagship laptops in India. One of them, the Raider 18 Max HX, is for high performance gaming specifically. The Raider is equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX system, and priced at Rs 5,89,990, with experts calling it a powerhouse for gaming enthusiasts.

The tech market is awash with new innovations in gaming, be it a console, a joystick, a mouse, or a cloud gaming system. With older versions being cycled out and becoming obsolete as soon as a newer product with better specs makes an appearance, the gaming community is set to see a wide, and expensive range of equipment for their choosing.