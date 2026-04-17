In a significant step towards advancing home-based respiratory care, Oxymed has launched the Inteli 5 LPM, billed as India’s first intelligent home oxygen concentrator that automatically adjusts oxygen flow in real time based on a patient’s blood oxygen saturation (SpO₂) levels.

The device marks a shift from conventional fixed-flow oxygen systems to adaptive therapy designed for home use. Unlike traditional concentrators that deliver a constant, manually set oxygen flow, the Inteli continuously monitors SpO₂ levels and dynamically alters oxygen delivery in response to a patient’s changing needs. This approach aims to reduce risks associated with both under- and over-oxygenation, while improving patient comfort and safety.

The Inteli 5 LPM is positioned as Oxymed’s most advanced offering in the home respiratory care segment, catering to patients requiring long-duration oxygen support. With an expected retail price of around ₹48,000, the company is targeting users seeking reliable, high-performance solutions outside hospital settings.

A key highlight of the device is its category-first DC compressor, which enables ultra-quiet operation at below 30 decibels, making it among the lowest-noise oxygen concentrators available in India. The compressor technology is also designed to enhance durability, reduce vibration, and ensure smoother functioning over extended use.

The concentrator consumes approximately 160 watts of power, placing it among the more energy-efficient devices in its class. It has been engineered to operate under Indian power conditions and is equipped with premium sieve beds using 100% lithium-based zeolite to maintain consistent medical-grade oxygen purity over longer durations.

The product comes with a warranty of three years or up to 15,000 hours of operation, underscoring its long-term usability.

“This launch represents a major step toward intelligent, patient-responsive oxygen therapy in India,” said Alok Garg, Managing Director, Oxymed, adding that the company aims to redefine home respiratory care through innovation, safety, and reliability.

With the launch, Oxymed is positioning itself at the forefront of innovation in India’s growing home healthcare market, bringing globally competitive medical technology solutions to domestic consumers.