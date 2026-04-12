A clean user interface, lightning-fast performance, and versatile cameras make the OnePlus Nord series feel premium, not mid-range. Many users even choose it over Xiaomi or realme rivals. The all-new Nord 6 pushes boundaries with thoughtful upgrades in every area, delivering a fine balance: seamless daily use, a captivating display, capable cameras, and battery endurance for two full days.

Crafted with a sleek, minimalist aesthetic, it features well-rounded corners and ergonomic smooth edges that feel comfortable in hand. IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings make it resistant to dust, water jets, and submersion. The front is armoured with ultra-tough Crystal Guard Glass, matching Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ in drop and scratch resistance for peace of mind.

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Flagship Performance

At its heart lies a 6.78-inch 1.5K 165Hz AMOLED display, pumping out 3,600-nit peak brightness for crystal-clear, vibrant visuals even under harsh sunlight. It dims intelligently to a mere 2 nits in darkness, minimising eye strain. Aqua Touch 2.0 technology transforms usability, providing responsive, accurate touches through wet hands, sweat, or rain – perfect for workouts or outdoor adventures.

Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 – a significant leap over the Nord 5’s Gen 3 – unleashes flagship-level speed. Expect buttery-smooth multitasking, immersive gaming without lag, optimised power efficiency, and high-end AI for photography. Gamers and long-term users will appreciate the instant responsiveness in titles like Genshin Impact.

The camera array excels with a 50MP Sony primary sensor boasting dual-axis OIS for shake-free shots, paired with a sharp 32MP front camera. Multi-focusing hardware ensures good detail and clarity, especially in low light. Record steady 4K video at 60 FPS, and use the innovative 4K Motion Photo Clipper to grab 3-second clips with audio – scrub through, export perfect frames as full-res stills, then AI-upscale to 4K effortlessly.

Creativity soars with the powerful AI editing toolkit: Portrait Glow for radiant skin, Eraser to vanish photobombers, Unblur for crisp fixes, Perfect Shot, Reflection Remover, Reframe, and Detail Boost. Transform average snaps into pro-level masterpieces in seconds.

Packing a massive 9,000mAh battery in a slim frame, it outlasts competitors, supported by ultra-fast 80W wired and 27W reverse charging. OxygenOS 16 atop Android 16 feels intuitive and bloat-free.

My hands-on week with the Nord 6 was pure joy – fluid, reliable, exciting. For budget-savvy shoppers eyeing mid-tier excellence, it’s a no-brainer winner.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K 165Hz AMOLED display

Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor

Operating system: Android 16, OxygenOS 16

Memory & storage: 8/12GB RAM, 256GB storage

Cameras: 50MP+8MP (dual rear), 32MP selfie camera

Battery: 9000mAh, 80W wired charging

Estimated street price: Rs 38,999 (8GB+256GB), Rs 41,999 (12GB+256GB)