Ordering a burger and fries at McDonald’s may soon involve talking to artificial intelligence instead of a restaurant employee. The fast-food giant has begun testing a new AI-powered system that can take drive-thru orders, communicate in multiple languages and help managers run restaurants more efficiently.

The new platform, called ArchIQ and nicknamed “Archy,” was unveiled during McDonald’s Worldwide convention as part of the company’s latest strategy to modernize operations and drive future growth. According to Restaurant Business report, the technology is currently being tested at five locations in the United States, though McDonald’s has not revealed where those restaurants are located.

The move marks McDonald’s latest attempt to bring artificial intelligence into its restaurants after a previous partnership with IBM failed to deliver the results the company wanted. This time, McDonald’s has teamed up with Google to develop the new system, which the company hopes can improve customer service and restaurant performance.

How does McDonald’s new AI system work?

ArchIQ is designed to perform several tasks at once. One of its most visible features is its ability to take drive-thru orders through natural conversations with customers.

A demonstration shared by franchisee account McFranchisee on X showed the system handling orders in both English and Spanish, reported New York Post. The AI appeared to understand customer requests and respond smoothly, suggesting improvements over earlier versions of automated ordering technology.

According to information shared by McFranchisee to New York Post, the system has already processed more than one million transactions and has completed about 90% of orders without requiring intervention from human staff.

The technology does more than interact with customers. ArchIQ also serves as an operational assistant for restaurant managers. The system can track restaurant activity, identify potential bottlenecks and alert managers to issues before they affect service.

Supporters of the technology say these features could help restaurants reduce delays, improve efficiency and maintain smoother operations during busy periods. The goal is to make restaurants easier to manage while improving the customer experience.

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McDonald’s has reportedly begun installing Google Edge Cloud technology across its US restaurant network to support future AI deployment, reported New York Post. However, the company has not confirmed when the technology could become available nationwide.

Why is McDonald’s investing heavily in AI?

The rollout forms part of McDonald’s broader business strategy known as “McDonald’s > NEXT.” The initiative focuses on improving restaurant operations, attracting more customers and increasing productivity across the company’s global network.

McDonald’s believes artificial intelligence can help achieve those goals by speeding up service, reducing operational challenges and giving managers better tools to oversee daily operations.

The company also hopes technology will help restaurants handle growing customer demand while controlling costs. Faster service and more accurate ordering could encourage customers to visit more frequently.

The latest effort comes after McDonald’s ended its AI ordering partnership with IBM in 2024. The earlier program operated at over 100 restaurants but faced criticism after customers reported incorrect orders. Some users shared examples of unwanted menu items being added to their purchases, creating doubts about the technology’s reliability, reported New York Post.

Despite those setbacks, McDonald’s made clear it would continue exploring automated ordering systems. The company said at the time that voice-ordering technology remained an important area of interest.

The introduction of ArchIQ suggests McDonald’s still sees artificial intelligence as a major part of its future. Company executives have also hinted at restaurant upgrades and menu innovations under the “McDonald’s > NEXT” strategy, although few details have been released.

For now, most customers visiting McDonald’s drive-thrus will still speak with a human employee. However, if the pilot program succeeds, AI-powered ordering could become a more familiar part of the fast-food experience in the years ahead.