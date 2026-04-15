Demand for artificial intelligence and digital content roles is driving hiring for fresh graduates in India, even as opportunities expand across sectors and smaller cities, according to a new report by LinkedIn.

In its Grads’ Guide 2026, the platform identified roles such as AI specialist, generative AI engineer and digital content creator among the fastest-growing for early career talent. The findings reflect the increasing adoption of AI tools and the growing need for digital engagement across industries.

At the same time, hiring is not limited to technology. Entry-level opportunities are rising across functions such as human resources, consulting, information technology, marketing, and project management. Sectors including utilities, education, government administration, transportation and logistics, and energy technology are also seeing increased hiring momentum.

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“The right opportunity may not always be where candidates expect it,” said Nirajita Banerjee, career expert at LinkedIn. She added that early careers are increasingly shaped by experiences across roles and industries, with skills becoming more transferable.

Non-Metro Hiring Hubs

The report also points to a shift in where jobs are being created. Hiring is expanding beyond large firms and metro cities, with smaller companies and non-metros playing a larger role. For bachelor’s degree holders, hiring into firms with 1–10 employees rose 64% between 2023 and 2025, while overall entry-level hiring in such firms increased 168%.

Cities such as Vijayawada, Bhopal, Jaipur, Indore, Gwalior and Vadodara are emerging as hiring hubs for early career professionals, indicating a wider geographic spread of opportunities.

Entry-Level Success

Internships are also becoming an important pathway into jobs. A larger share of entry-level hires between 2023 and 2025 had completed internships compared with earlier years, particularly in fields such as legal, product management, consulting, engineering and business development. Post-graduation internships are also increasing across project management, IT, media and marketing roles.

The report suggests that while demand for new-age roles remains strong, the broader job market for graduates is becoming more diverse in terms of sectors, locations and employer size, requiring candidates to remain flexible in their job search.