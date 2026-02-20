By Soumyarendra Barik

A “close cooperation” between governments and AI companies will become “increasingly important over time”, OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman said here on Friday, underlining the need to democratise the technology and build robust infrastructure. He also stressed that given the size of India’s economy, the country should work across all layers of the AI stack: from energy and infrastructure to chips, frontier models and applications.

Building the Sovereign Stack

Altman was in India to attend the India-AI Impact Summit, where his company has announced a number of partnerships, including a data centre deal with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and plans to open new offices in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Speaking at the Express Adda, where he was in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group, Altman, arguably one of the most influential technology leaders today, spoke with candour on a range of issues reflecting both the breadth and depth of his engagement with AI and its place in the world.

From what he wouldn’t ask ChatGPT — how to be happy — to why only some children may use AI as a shortcut to do homework even as others use it to break new ground, Altman, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015, addressed key questions on AI and power, the disruptive effects of the technology, and the role of China.

Responding to a question on ties between Silicon Valley and the current US administration, Altman said, “I would say (it is) close in some ways and not close in others. There are some tight ties, and then this administration has also had some criticisms in tech. I think close cooperation between tech companies and the government is going to become increasingly important over time,” he said.

Democratisation and the Future of Work

He added that such close relationships were becoming important “given the level of impact that is coming up on society (due to AI) and the need to truly democratise this technology… Governments are going to have to be involved, and companies like ours are going to have to partner governments”. He added: “AI will become one of the most important political issues in the world.”

Asked which layers of the so-called AI stack — energy, infrastructure, chips, frontier models and applications — India should prioritise, Altman said the country should “play at all of those levels”.

Altman said that in his conversations with world leaders and policymakers, the refrain is around infrastructure, jobs, fair distribution of AI’s benefits and the safety of such systems. On AI’s much-speculated impact on current jobs, he said, “I love to read the history of technology. People panicked about jobs during the Industrial Revolution, and they were shockingly wrong. The change won’t be as fast as some people in society predict. But eventually, people will find new things to do.”

He noted that with the introduction of machines during the Industrial Revolution, there was also panic about jobs, most of which were “shockingly wrong”. “None of them (at the time) thought I’m going to be CEO of an AI company, certainly none of them thought they would be YouTube influencers. So, it is very hard to predict, but the skills that will work no matter what — fluency with AI tools, resilience, adaptability, figuring out what people are going to want, how to be useful for them, and how to work with other people — these are all very important,” he said.

However, he struck a cautionary note on how most current jobs will change. “I think it’s useless to pretend there won’t be a big change. The change won’t be as fast as some people in the AI industry predict, because societies always have more inertia. It always takes longer, but eventually, the change will be huge. And we’ll find all sorts of things too,” he said.