Crompton, a well-known brand in electricals, has entered the highly competitive powerbank segment with Energion Snap-10K. Unlike many budget offerings, the Energion range – including the Snap-10K – puts a strong emphasis on protection against voltage fluctuations, overheating and power surges, which is especially common in Indian conditions.

The first thing you notice is the size. Thanks to GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology, Crompton has managed to shrink the internal components significantly, and it feels premium and rugged. The Snap-10K delivers 2-way wired charging, meaning it both charges your phone quickly and refills its own battery at high speeds. With technologies like power delivery (PD) and programmable power supply (PPS), it delivers fast charging across mobile phones and other devices.

The Snap-10K has a compact and lightweight design for easy portability and everyday mobility. There is a 10,000mAh high-capacity battery, enough for about 1.5-2 full phone charges, plus an intelligent thermal management for safer and stable performance. The only sore point is its somewhat higher price tag, than typical 10K power banks from other brands, such as Ambrane, Stuffcool. Other than that, it is a reliable pack to charge devices on the go.

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KEY FEATURES

2-way wired fast charging

10000mAh capacity

Compact and lightweight design

Estimated street price: Rs 3,799