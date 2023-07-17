WhatsApp working on Channel notification feature, here’s what it does

WhatsApp last month launched a new broadcasting tool for users called Channels. It is a one-way broadcast tool that allows users to send messages to a large number of recipients. The feature is yet to reach all WhatsApp users. To help users know when the feature reaches their WhatsApp account, the chat company is now working on a new feature. This feature will allow users to be notified when the Channels feature becomes available for their accounts, reports WaBetaInfo. The Channels feature is currently in beta testing and is only available in select countries.

The new channel notification feature will work by adding a “Notify me” button to the WhatsApp settings menu. When users tap on this button, they will be added to a waiting list and will receive a notification once the Channels feature is available for their account.

The Channels feature allows users to create and join groups of large number of people. It can prove to be a powerful tool for businesses, organisations, and other groups that need to communicate with a large number of people.

Wite the new feature, users will be able to be notified when the Channels feature becomes available for their accounts. It will help users join Channels as soon as the Channels is available.

