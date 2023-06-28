WhatsApp message editing feature finally available for everyone, says report

WhatsApp has finally rolled out the ability to edit messages for iOS users. The feature was first announced in May by Mark Zuckerberg, and it is now available to all users who have updated to the latest version of the app.

Announced in May, the Message editing feature allows user to fix typos and similar embarrassing errors which earlier had to be either deleted or were followed with an apology note. WhatsApp at the time of announcing the feature had said that the feature will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. The new update in iOS suggests that it is actually coming.

To edit a message, simply long-press on it and select “Edit.” You will then be able to make changes to the text of the message. Edited messages will display ‘edited’ alongside them, so those you’re messaging are aware of the correction without showing edit history

The message editing feature is limited to 15 minutes after the message was sent. After that, the message will be locked and cannot be edited. The messages sent from a device cannot be edited at the moment.

This is a welcome addition to WhatsApp, and it will be useful for many users. The feature is limited to 15 minutes, but that’s likely to prevent people from changing the meaning of messages after they are sent.

According to WaBetaInfo report, WhatsApp in its latest stable update for iOS in the build number 23.12.76 has included the feature. The report suggests that WhatsApp has locked down the limit to 15 minutes to prevent “long-term modifications to messages as the editing feature should only be a tool to rectify typing errors.” For those who have not received the feature yet, it is advised to wait as they may receive it over the coming weeks.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.