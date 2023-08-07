WhatsApp introduces new voice chat feature, here’s what it does

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will change the way we chat with contacts. The new feature is reportedly called voice chat and is currently rolling out to select users. According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.16.19 update brings this feature that will let anyone join the voice chat at any time and start speaking.

The report states that the feature once arrived in the app will show a new voice waveform icon within a group chat. The new feature allows seamless voice communication without the need to call up individual phones.

In case the feature is enabled for the accounts and is compatible with the group, users will see a new voice waveform icon within the group chat interface. A tap on this icon will automatically initiate the voice chat showing a dedicated interface for participants. As per the report, any member of the group can join the ongoing voice chat at any moment and contribute to the conversation.

The report notes that the major advantage of this feature is its ability to begin voice chats without initiating ringing notifications for each individual participant. This is particularly advantageous in larger groups where traditional calls might become disruptive. Instead, every group participant will receive a subtle push notification when a new voice chat is created in their groups, and the group icon will display a small thumbnail representing a voice chat within the chat list.

Currently, the ability to initiate voice chats is being rolled out to select users who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android updates from the Google Play Store. The company may expand this feature to the stable versions soon.

WhatsApp recently also rolled out ability to record and share short video messages. The chat app now allows users to record and send short video messages of up to 60 seconds long. To record a video message, you have to tap on the microphone icon in a chat conversation. This will prompt a new screen where you can start recording your video. Once the video is finished recording, you can tap on the send button to send it to their contact.

