WhatsApp Business crosses major milestone, Mark Zuckerberg announces new updates

On Tuesday, through the broadcast channel of Mark Zuckerberg, the company announced that WhatsApp Business, the messaging platform specifically for small businesses, has crossed the 200 million monthly users’ mark. This was at 50 million back in 2020. On that note, the CEO of Meta announced the ability to create ads without the requirement of a Facebook account and new paid optional messaging features.

With the introduction of these new features, WhatsApp is providing small businesses with an opportunity to engage with their customers seamlessly. This is particularly targeted at those who face difficulties reaching their customers at the moment. The said feature is still under development, but the message by Mark Zuckerberg indicates that these features will be rolled out soon.

These new functionalities will soon be made available to businesses after Mark Zuckerberg officially made them official through the official Meta broadcast channel. WhatsApp is rolling out additional premium messaging options for small businesses because it recognises the necessity of effective client engagement.

Small businesses frequently struggle to effectively connect with their customers owing to a variety of restrictions, but larger organisations were able to use the WhatsApp Business API to reach their customers. WhatsApp will give small businesses a tool to build campaign messages with the launch of the new premium messaging services, enabling them to send customised promos, reminders, or even updates on holiday sales by utilising a template. Small businesses will now be able to engage with and reach their clients more effectively.

Small businesses will also benefit from the introduction of these optional paid messaging options because they will be able to effectively control their communication budget. Businesses may use these improved messaging capabilities and simply manage their budgets by limiting the cost associated with each message they send by paying a fee, which may vary from country to country. As per WABetaInfo, when the feature is in development, businesses can make sure they always stay within their allotted budget while maximising client engagement with the option to manage and monitor messaging charges.

What’s more, users of the business app will be able to generate Facebook and Instagram advertising without a Facebook account, as revealed by Mark Zuckerberg in his announcement. By sponsoring a post on Facebook that contains a click-to-chat button that goes to a WhatsApp conversation with the business, this connection absolutely eliminates the requirement for a Facebook account, making it easier to run advertising and engage with possible new clients.

Users will soon be able to download these features through the latest update of WhatsApp Business for Android from the Google Play Store and WhatsApp Business for iOS from the App Store or the TestFlight app.

Earlier, WhatsApp rolled out a feature for both its Android and iOS users wherein users are allowed to share short video messages that are up to 60 seconds long. With this function, users can instantly record and transmit video messages. As a result, the user’s messages are intercepted to be more genuine, and the interaction is better. When recipients receive video messages as opposed to pre-recorded videos, they can assume that the message was most recently recorded rather than at any previous time. WhatsApp has been on a roll to introduce new features for its users.