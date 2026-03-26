As artificial intelligence (AI) is evolving to be more advanced with each passing day. There is a growing concern among people about how it will impact their jobs. Moreover, many people are confused as to how to navigate this AI challenge and which skills an individual should equip him/her with. Regarding the latter problem of which skills to master, Alex Karp, the CEO of Palantir Technologies, recently shared a clear and simple message. He talked about how people can stay safe in the AI era. His views challenge what many believe about education and career security.

Which skills does Alex Karp talk about?

According to Alex Karp, there are two groups of people who are less likely to be replaced by AI.

The first category of people are individuals with practical, hands-on skills. These are jobs like electricians, plumbers, mechanics, and engineers. Since this kind of manual work requires dealing with real-world situations, tools, and environments. Although AI may be smart, it still struggles to perform physical tasks in unpredictable settings.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp on neurodivergence:



“If you are massively dyslexic—you cannot play a playbook.”



“There is no playbook a dyslexic can master.”



“And therefore, we learn to think freely.” https://t.co/M2RgIobwdZ pic.twitter.com/d0MVpQDLyw — Jawwwn (@jawwwn_) March 23, 2026

The second category of people includes individuals who think differently, especially those who are neurodivergent. These individuals often have unique ways of solving problems and can think outside the box. Karp believes this kind of creativity is hard for machines to copy.

Will office jobs become obsolete?

Alex Karp has warned that many white-collar jobs may not be as safe as people think.

AI tools are quickly improving in areas like writing, research, coding, and data analysis. These were once considered stable and high-paying career paths. Because of this, simply having a college degree may no longer guarantee job security.

Many companies are now starting to value skills and real-world ability more than formal education. This marks a big shift in how hiring works.

What is the lesson here?

Alex Karp’s message is very simple that the future will reward people who can either do practical work or think in highly creative ways.

In the coming years, success may depend less on traditional qualifications and more on what makes individuals uniquely human. Since the creativity, adaptability, and ability to solve real problems of humans are not replaceable.