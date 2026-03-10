Amidst the ongoing US-Iran war, Facebook parent Meta has temporarily shut its office in Tel Aviv as the conflict between Israel and Iran continues to escalate. The decision affects nearly 1,000 employees who work at the company’s research and development centre in the city.

The company said the step was taken to ensure the safety of employees as missile and drone attacks have increased in recent days.

Office closed due to security risks

According to a report from The Information, Meta informed employees about the office closure through an internal message. The company described the situation as “challenging” for workers living in the region.

Many areas around Tel Aviv have faced security alerts due to missile strikes linked to the ongoing conflict. Because of these risks, the company decided to close the office temporarily until the situation becomes safer.

Company offers support to employees

To help employees during this period, Meta has introduced some support measures. Workers who do not have safe shelters at home will be given hotel accommodation.

Reports say the company may provide hotel stays for up to five nights so that employees can stay in safer locations. The company has also said it understands the stress and uncertainty employees are facing during this time.

Why Tel Aviv office is important

Meta opened its office in Tel Aviv in 2013. Over the years, it has become an important research and development centre for the company.

Teams at this office work on new technologies, including augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). These technologies are used in several of Meta’s products and platforms.

ALSO READ Meet Amanda Askell: The philosopher helping Anthropic teach AI to behave

Conflict affecting tech companies

The rising tensions in the region are also affecting other global technology companies. Some firms have asked employees to work from home, while others have limited office operations in nearby areas.

The situation shows how global conflicts can disrupt the technology industry and affect employees working in different parts of the world. For now, Meta has said the Tel Aviv office will remain closed until it is safe for employees to return.