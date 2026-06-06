On June 1, 2026, Anthropic made a big move – it confidentially filed its Form S-1 prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, targeting a historic public listing as early as October 2026. This move followed a notable $65 billion Series H funding round that propelled Anthropic’s valuation to a staggering $965 billion, overtaking OpenAI as far as the data was concerned. While its CEO, Dario Amodei, gets most of the credit for leading the company to success amid the AI race, the company’s co-founder and President, Daniela Amodei, plays an equally crucial role in steering Anthropic the right way.

While her brother guides the company’s raw compute and neural network design as CEO, Daniela operates as the foundational architect of the business itself. At Anthropic, she manages enterprise scaling, multi-billion-dollar fundraising, policy, and organisational culture. As Anthropic’s explosive revenue run-rate hits $47 billion in mid-2026, Daniela has solidified her status as one of the most influential female executives in the global AI landscape.

So what do we know about Daniela?

Born in 1987 and raised in San Francisco, Daniela grew up in a bicultural Italian-American and Jewish-American household that blended public service, craftsmanship, and academic curiosity. Her mother worked as a public library project manager, while her father was a local leather craftsman, emphasising meticulous, hands-on creation.

Daniela and Dario displayed a close intellectual bond from childhood. However, while Dario leaned towards the hard sciences, eventually earning a PhD in biophysics, Daniela took a thoroughly humanities-driven route.

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Daniela graduated with top honours in 2009, earning a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature with a minor in Politics. She attended the University of California, Santa Cruz, initially on a classical flute scholarship. However, rather than viewing her lack of a computer science degree as a handicap, Amodei went on to champion the humanities as an essential toolkit for modern tech governance. She frequently highlights that editing complex prose, managing deep ambiguity, and understanding human political structures are the exact skills required to navigate the societal disruptions caused by frontier AI.

A career with a different approach to her brother

Directly after university, Daniela applied her political science and communication background to the real world between 2010-2013. She worked at the IRIS Center, managing international humanitarian grants, before moving deeper into American politics. She served as a Field Director for high-stakes congressional campaigns and later moved to Washington, D.C., where she managed scheduling, recruitment, and constituent operations for US Representative Matt Cartwright.

Moved to fintech, honed her operational skills

In 2013, Daniela made a pivot into the technology sector, joining the financial infrastructure startup Stripe. At the time, Stripe was an ambitious young company with only 45 employees. As a Lead Technical Recruiter, she led the hiring operations that expanded the workforce to over 300 people, personally recruiting nearly 100 of the core engineers who built Stripe’s foundational systems. Upon recognising her operational instincts, Stripe shifted her into risk management, where she served as a Risk Program Manager, overseeing global user policy, fraud mitigation, and credit risk.

Joined OpenAI to train her expertise on AI policy and safety

In 2018, Daniela was recruited by OpenAI – the company where her brother Dario was already a leading researcher. Over a three-year period, Daniela became the operational backbone of the lab during its transition from a pure non-profit to a capped-for-profit entity.

She served as an Engineering Manager for the teams developing GPT-2 and eventually moved up to become the Vice President of People Operations to manage the induction of world-class AI talent.

She went on to rise to the ranks of Vice President of Safety and Policy. In this final role, she took charge of balancing commercial ecosystem security with technical AI alignment research.

Co-founding Anthropic with Dario

By the end of 2020, a notable philosophical rift formed between OpenAI leadership and a core group of its researchers. Daniela, Dario, and five of their senior colleagues felt that OpenAI’s increasing commercial ties, specifically with Microsoft, were forcing an urgent sprint toward artificial general intelligence (AGI) at the expense of rigorous safety testing and structural transparency.

“When you’re in a moment of, ‘Is this the right thing for my life?’ often you actually know what the right answer is,” said Daniela at the time on her decision to leave OpenAI.

Hence, in early 2021, Daniela and the group walked away from their lucrative equity and positions to found Anthropic. To bake their ethical philosophy directly into the corporate DNA, Daniela insisted on structuring Anthropic as a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC). This legal framework mandates that the company balance its fiduciary duties to shareholders with its public mandate to build socially responsible and safe AI systems.

Executive division of labour

As the President at Anthropic, Daniela built the corporate engine that turned the company’s research papers into enterprise gold. While Dario focuses purely on compute clusters, machine learning architecture, and technical safety, Daniela owns the business operations.

She manages the massive capital-intensive infrastructure partnerships with Amazon Bedrock and Google Cloud. She also oversees the human resources apparatus, shapes regulatory policy engagement with Washington and Brussels, and steers the company’s enterprise customer pipeline.

Daniela beyond the AI space

Following the June 2026 S-1 IPO filing and the $65 billion Series H round, Daniela Amodei’s private net worth has skyrocketed lately.

According to official data from Forbes, her current net worth is rated at $15.5 billion as of June 2026. This astronomical valuation places her in the top ranks on the list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women, trailing only legacy business titans. Daniela has cemented herself as one of the wealthiest female executives in the history of the AI sector.

With so much wealth, Daniela leads a well-planned life. As a lifelong native of San Francisco, she remains committed to the civic and economic revitalisation of her hometown. She and her family own a highly private, multi-million-dollar primary residence in the San Francisco Bay Area. Daniela recently directed Anthropic’s expansion into a massive, state-of-the-art downtown San Francisco headquarters, positioning the company as the anchor of the city’s new ‘AI District.’

In stark contrast to her corporate side, Daniela maintains an intentionally grounded and private personal life. Daniela is married to Holden Karnofsky – a highly influential figure in the tech and philanthropy spheres. Karnofsky is the co-founder of Open Philanthropy and currently leads Coefficient Giving, an organisation deeply involved with the effective altruism and long-termist movements. Together, the couple resides in the Bay Area and are raising their children away from the glare of social media.

Editorial Note: This is an independent profile. Daniela Amodei and their representatives were contacted but did not respond prior to the time of publication. In the absence of direct comment, this article was reported using publicly available records and regulatory filings, where applicable. This content is not sponsored and was produced in accordance with FinancialExpress.com’s editorial guidelines.