For over a decade, Apple has operated with a clear and disciplined philosophy: control the stack, perfect the product, and arrive late – but decisively. That approach powered the success of the iPhone, extended to wearables, and scaled into services. Artificial intelligence, however, may be the first major technology shift where this playbook is under strain.

As generative AI reshapes the technology landscape, Apple finds itself in an unfamiliar position – no longer setting the pace or defining the narrative. While rivals push ahead with cloud-first AI models and expansive data ecosystems, the Cupertino-based company is still aligning its traditional strengths with the demands of an AI-first world.

This moment coincides with a leadership transition. John Ternus, Apple’s current head of hardware engineering, is set to take over as CEO from Tim Cook later this year. The shift signals a strategic recalibration. Ternus, who has overseen development across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, brings deep hardware expertise – something Apple is expected to leverage as it embeds AI more deeply into its devices.

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“In the incoming CEO, John Ternus and the new hardware chief, Johny Srouji, Apple has the technical expertise across the full hardware stack as it prepares for the most significant milestone in iPhone history, especially a potential new foldable and doubling down on AI-native platforms,” said Prabhu Ram, head – Industry Intelligence Group at CMR.

At the core of Apple’s AI push is its “local-first” philosophy: prioritising on-device intelligence over cloud dependence. This aligns with its longstanding emphasis on privacy. But generative AI complicates that stance. Training large language models requires vast datasets, cloud-scale compute, and continuous feedback loops – areas where competitors have already built significant leads.

Apple’s reluctance to centralise user data, while principled, may have constrained its ability to build models at scale. The company now faces a delicate balancing act: reconciling privacy with performance in a landscape where the latter is advancing rapidly.

Apple will need to rethink its AI approach, argues Faisal Kawoosa, founder of Techarc. It cannot rely on incremental updates or repackage existing capabilities under its current AI layer. “The new CEO will have to come up with a new vision around which respects the privacy of extremely sensitive iPhone users, and at the same time bring out industry-first use cases of AI which add to the ease of using a phone and stay minimalist in outlook,” he said.

Despite its current position, Apple’s challenge is not a lack of resources but one of alignment – between its historical strengths and the demands of a new technological era. For years, its AI strategy has been anchored in on-device intelligence and privacy. Generative AI has shifted the centre of gravity toward cloud infrastructure and large-scale data.

As Anand Jain, co-founder and chief marketing officer at CleverTap, puts it: “Apple has never been about being first; it’s been about being definitive. The question is what ‘definitive’ looks like in an AI-first world.”

One area where Apple could define that future is health. With Ternus’ hardware background and Apple’s focus on privacy, there is an opportunity to go deeper into personal health – beyond wearables into new form factors such as rings or ambient devices – and layer AI-driven insights on top. This would allow Apple to deliver personalised, always-on health intelligence while leveraging its strengths in trusted hardware and sensitive data.

The second frontier is the intelligence layer itself. When Siri launched in 2011, it was seen as the future of computing – a conversational interface that could redefine user interaction. Today, that vision has been overtaken by large language model-based assistants such as ChatGPT, which offer contextual reasoning, content generation, and coding capabilities. Siri, by contrast, remains largely transactional, constrained by legacy architecture.

For a company of Apple’s scale, relying on partnerships for core AI capabilities may serve as a short-term bridge, not a long-term strategy. Apple is uniquely positioned – with its vast device ecosystem – to build an integrated AI layer that works seamlessly across iPhone, Mac, and services, while preserving its stance on privacy. This could also extend into enterprise use cases, where security and control are critical.

There is also an opportunity in the creator economy. Apple has long enabled creators, and AI can take this further by lowering barriers for small businesses – through content generation, visual editing, and storefront management. At Apple’s scale, even incremental capabilities can unlock meaningful economic value.

At the same time, consumer priorities remain grounded in hardware. Smartphone buyers continue to prioritise design and performance, treating AI as an integrated feature rather than the primary driver.

Apple has been refining its AI layer, but without positioning it as the sole differentiator. The upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference is expected to offer clearer signals on the maturity and direction of its AI efforts, particularly around Siri.