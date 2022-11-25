Sony’s new voice assistant ‘Isha’ can talk to you in English, Hindi, and Bengali; here are the details

Sony has come up with its own voice assistance feature in India called Isha at their customer experience centre to improve the company’s voice automation with regard to customer service. It is in some ways similar to Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa and Microsoft’s Cortana.

Powered by Yellow.ai, which is billed as a leading enterprise-grade conversational AI platform, is designed with the aim to give users an audio assistance experience. Amongst many of its uses, a prominent application is allowing customer requests to register TV and installing home theatre. It was launched as Sony believes that AI-powered speech recognition services support rapid, precise and life-like customer communications.

“With deep back-end integration with the Sony CRM, the voice AI agent collects, records and analyses user information to deliver personalised experiences,” Vishal Mathur, Sony India’s National Head of Customer Service said, adding that “within two months of going live, ‘Isha’ has successfully handled over 21,000 customer and dealer calls with seamless integration.”

In order to avail this new feature of Sony services, the number 1800-103-7799 is to be dialled by users which is available pan-India anytime to interact with Isha and convey their service requests. English, Hindi and Bengali are the three Indian languages this service is applicable in. It speaks about basic guidance and usages to registering complaints and queries. It will be interesting to see how people apply this technological advancement exclusively for Indian Sony users and get the best out of it.

