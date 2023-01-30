Sony just launched a new Walkman in India with 5-inch display, Android 12 and up to 25-hour battery life: Details

Sony has launched a new flagship Walkman “NW-ZX707” portable music player in India. The iconic Walkman in 2023 runs Android 12 software and boasts of up to 25 hours of battery life on single charge. There are other niceties, too, like the S-Master HX digital amp that supports native DSD or Direct Stream Digital all wrapped inside a premium milled aluminium frame.

The Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 price in India is set at Rs 69,990 and you can buy it starting today –January 30, 2023— itself from Headphone Zone.

The new Walkman has a 5-inch 720p TFT colour display and charges over USB Type-C. It runs Android 12 and therefore lets you download and install streaming apps on it directly from the Google Play Store using built-in Wi-Fi. You can –also— store music on it but do note that you get only 64GB of storage out of which only 47GB is available for use. Thankfully, there is support for storage expansion. The Walkman weighs about 227g and measures 16.9mm in thickness which is to say that it is quite chunky.

Sony says the Walkman uses edge-AI and its DSEE Ultimate technology to upscale compressed digital music files in real time for CD-quality (16 bit 44.1/48kHz) lossless playback. It is rated to deliver up to 25 hours of 44.1kHz FLAC playback or up to 23 hours of 96 kHz FLAC High-Resolution Audio playback. Alternatively, the Walkman can last for up to 22 hours when streaming.