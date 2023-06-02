ALSO READ l Samsung launches new 2023 Neo QLED TVs in India, price starts at Rs 1,41,990

Samsung has launched its latest OLED TV range in India, featuring the innovative Neural Quantum Processor 4K. The entire range of these OLED TVs will be manufactured in India.

The Samsung OLED TV range comprises two series: S95C and S90C, available in three sizes: 77-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch, with prices starting from Rs 169,990. Those interested can buy these cutting-edge OLED TVs at leading retail stores across India or purchase them online through Samsung.com.

Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, expressed the company’s excitement, stating, “We are pushing the boundaries of innovation with our new range of OLED TVs. We have made OLED TVs better by combining Neural Quantum Processor 4K with OLED panels to deliver outstanding picture quality. The launch of new OLED TVs will enable us to further strengthen our leadership in the premium TV market.”

The Samsung OLED TVs boast Neural Quantum Processor 4K. Utilising AI-based algorithms, the Neural Quantum Processor 4K seamlessly upscales content to sharp 4K resolution, regardless of the original resolution. Moreover, HDR OLED+ optimises each frame using scene-by-scene analysis, ensuring exceptional detail in every frame.

The Samsung OLED TVs feature the intelligent EyeComfort Mode, which automatically adjusts the brightness level according to the surrounding light conditions, providing optimal picture quality for a pleasant viewing experience.

Equipped with wireless Dolby Atmos and OTS+ (Object Tracking Sound Plus), these TVs offer immersive sound that follows the on-screen action. Additionally, the Q Symphony feature synchronises the TV and Soundbar speakers, delivering a concurrent sound experience that complements the visual content.

The Samsung OLED TV features an edge-to-edge picture, allowing users to immerse themselves in their favourite movies, shows, sports, or gaming sessions. With its sleek and minimalistic bezel, the TV offers a complete and uninterrupted viewing experience. The Attachable One Connect Box further enhances the minimalist design, helping users keep their space clutter-free.

Samsung’s commitment to eco-conscious technologies is evident in the OLED TV range. The SolarCell Remote, featuring a sleek design with minimalistic keys, is completely battery-free. It can be charged using indoor lighting or electromagnetic waves generated from various home devices like WiFi routers.

For gaming enthusiasts, the Samsung OLED TVs comes with Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro that ensures crisp visuals and dazzling fast speeds for high-velocity gaming. With a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, input lag and motion blur are virtually eliminated. The TVs also offer impressive gaming features, including Game Bar, Mini Map Zoom, and Virtual Aim Point, delivering an immersive gaming experience.