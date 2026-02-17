Samsung has announced its Galaxy Unpacked Event. The South Korean smartphone giant will announce the Galaxy S26 lineup device which includes Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra on February 25. The event is set to take place at San Francisco USA.

Since this series consists of all flagship devices, there is a lot of excitement for all its devices. However the Galaxy S26 is the one which everyone is waiting for. since there are a lot of rumours about a its design, camera and processor improvements.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra expected word price in India, USA, Dubai:

According to leaks, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could start at Rs 1,34,999 in India for the base variant. In the US, pricing is expected to begin at $1,299, while buyers in Dubai may see a starting price of around AED 5,099. These figures remain unofficial for now. If reports hold true, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S26 series globally on February 25.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to carry a quad rear camera setup led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. Alongside it, leaks suggest a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and an additional 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. On the front, Samsung may upgrade the selfie camera to a 32-megapixel shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design

According to some leaks Samsung will be ditching the Titanium for an Aluminium frame. The first renders of the Galaxy S26 Ultra are hinting at a refreshed design. The phone appears to feature a raised camera island, similar to what Samsung has used on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, moving away from the floating lens look of earlier Ultra models. A matte finish on the back panel is also visible in the renders.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Display

The display is expected to be one of the highlights. Leaks suggest a large 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with bright colours and smooth scrolling thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate. This should make watching videos, gaming, and everyday use more enjoyable, especially for users who prefer big screens.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Processor

Under the hood, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon flagship processor in most markets. This should deliver fast performance for gaming, multitasking, and daily use. Some regions may also get Samsung’s Exynos chipset.