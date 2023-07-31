Reliance JioBook with 4G VoLTE, integrated chatbot, 75 keyboard shortcuts launched, availability starts from August 5: Details

Mukesh-Ambani led Reliance Jio has a launched a new laptop targeting students who are looking for an affordable laptop with smart capabilities. After making headlines by launching a 4G smartphone with smart capabilities called Jio Bharat at Rs 999, Jio has now unveiled a new JioBook laptop at Rs 16,499.

JioBook is designed to cater to all age groups and is packed with features aimed at redefining learning experience, says company. “We are dedicated to introduce innovative products that empower individuals in their learning journey. The all-new JioBook is our latest offering catering to learners of all ages with its advanced features and seamless connectivity options. We believe JioBook will revolutionize the way people learn, opening new opportunities for personal growth and skill development,” said Reliance Retail spokesperson at the launch.

JioBook runs on the JioOS operating system, which is based on Android. The OS has been customised for learning, with features like a built-in chatbot, more than 75 plus keyboard shortcuts, 4G LTE and dual band capabilities, trackpad gestures, screen extension, wireless printing, multi-tasking screens, integrated chatbot, leading gaming titles with JioCloudGames, JioBIAN ready coding environment through which students can easily learn to code in various languages like C/C++, Java, Python, and Pearl and access to educational content from JioTV.

The device also features MT8788 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage which is expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. In addition, JioBook features a lightweight build. It weighs just 990 grams and has a 11.6-inch anti-glare HD display. The connectivity options include USB, HDMI and audio. Company claims that the laptop offers a battery life of 8hours. Further, the laptop comes with slew of Jio pre-loaded apps JioMeet, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

JioBook is available for purchase starting August 5 at Rs 16,499. It can be purchased from Reliance Digital’s online and offline stores, as well as through Amazon.in.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.