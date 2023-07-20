Oppo Reno 10 5G India price revealed; to be available starting July 27

Oppo Reno 10 5G India price has been revealed. The Reno 10 with 8GB/256GB will set buyers back by Rs 32,999 and it will go on sale starting from July 27. The Reno 10 was launched alongside the Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro Plus on July 10, but Oppo had kept its pricing and availability details under the wraps at the time. The Reno 10 Pro is priced at Rs 39,999 (12GB/256GB) while the Reno 10 Pro Plus costs Rs 54,999 (12GB/256GB).

The Reno 10 is the most affordable phone under Oppo’s new Reno 10 series 5G. The interesting bit is that even though it is technically a more mass-market product, it shares many core hardware specs and styling with the Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro Plus. Say for instance, it has the same 6.7-inch curved OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling. You get an in-display fingerprint reader on it, too.

Under the hood, the Reno 10 has the MediaTek Dimensity 7050. The Reno 10 has the same secondary and tertiary as the Reno 10 Pro (32MP telephoto for up to 2x optical zoom, 8MP ultrawide) but swaps the primary 50MP with a 64MP main (without OIS). On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. The Reno 10 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Software-wise the Reno 10 runs ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13. The phone is guaranteed to get 2 major OS and up to 3 years of security updates.

The Reno 10 boasts of a 3D curved design and comes in a choice of two finishes, Ice Blue and Silvery Gray, though it is made entirely out of plastic. It has dual speakers and an IR emitter to control smart home appliances like air conditioners and TVs.

The Oppo Reno 10 will be sold across the company’s online store, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook