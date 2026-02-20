Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani laid out on Thursday an ambitious artificial intelligence (AI) road map with a Rs 10-lakh-crore investment, anchored in sovereign compute infrastructure as well as affordable, reliable and enhanced access to AI services. “India cannot afford to rent intelligence,” he said, “therefore, we will reduce the cost of intelligence as dramatically as we did with the cost of data.”



“Jio connected India to the internet era. Jio will now connect India to the intelligence era… Jio will do so with the same reliability, quality, scale, and extreme affordability that transformed connectivity,”Ambani said in his keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit.

Jio-Reliance to invest Rs 10 lakh crore over seven years

Ambani announced that Jio, together with Reliance, will invest Rs 10 lakh crore over the next seven years starting this year. “This is not speculative investment. It is not for chasing valuation. This is patient, disciplined, nation-building capital — designed to create durable economic value and strategic resilience for decades to come,” he added.

Alongside funding, Ambani highlighted plans to create domestic AI compute capacity, arguing that scarcity and cost of computing power remain the biggest bottlenecks. This includes the gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centres under construction in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with over 120 MW capacity expected to become operational in the second half of 2026. He also pointed to Reliance’s renewable energy capacity, noting an in-house energy advantage with up to 10 GW of ready green-power surplus, and outlined plans for a nationwide edge-compute layer integrated with Jio’s network to deliver low-latency intelligence closer to users.



“Our resolve is clear: make intelligence as ubiquitous as connectivity. When compute becomes infrastructure, innovation will become inevitable,” he added.

Jio to roll out AI services across consumers, enterprises, govt

Speaking about Jio’s role in furthering AI, Ambani said that the telecom operator will deliver AI-enabled services to consumers, enterprises, and the public sector alike. Jio Intelligence will focus on strengthening India’s deeptech and advanced manufacturing capabilities while extending AI adoption beyond large enterprises to agriculture, small businesses and the informal economy, with an emphasis on productivity gains rather than simple query tools.

Multilingual AI push to widen access across India



A major priority is building strong multilingual capability, so AI works seamlessly across Indian languages, making it inclusive for students, farmers and artisans. Ambani said AI should generate new high-skill employment rather than replace jobs. The competitive focus, he argued, is shifting from having the best standalone model to building the strongest ecosystem for rapid, large-scale deployment. “We will build deep partnership ecosystem with Indian enterprises, startups, IITs, IISc, and research institutions,” he added.



Ambani highlighted that early applications are already under way in education, healthcare, agriculture and digital services, along with AI-enabled consumer devices and media platforms to expand everyday access and cultural reach.



He also stressed that AI’s future depends on global cooperation rather than technological fragmentation, positioning India as a bridge between regions and calling for the technology to be deployed in an inclusive, socially relevant way.