New Google tool will tell you if that photo you liked is fake, generated by AI

AI-generated fake images are becoming increasingly popular and smart. These images are so close to reality that they can be easily used to create fake news articles, social media posts, and other forms of content to deceive people. Google that recently announced AI integration to help make your photos more creative is now bringing to new tools to help detect these AI-generated fake images.

The first feature which is called “About this image” will provide users with additional context about an image, such as when it was first indexed by Google, where it first appeared, and where else it has been seen online. This information can help users to verify the authenticity of an image.

Google will label all AI-generated images using its tool. This will help users to identify AI-generated images more easily. The company is working with other platforms such as Midjourney and Shutterstock for this.

The new features are part of Google’s efforts to combat misinformation and fake content online. By adding these new features to image search, Google is taking steps to help users to identify and verify the authenticity of images. The new features are rolling out now and will be available to all users in the coming months.

Google where on one hand wants internet to be aware of fake AI images, on the other hand has announced several AI-concerted products at its recent held I/O 2023 including Gmail’s Help me write, Immersive view in Maps, Magic Editor, a new language model PaLM 2 and more.