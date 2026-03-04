MediaTek has announced its partnership with Starlink Mobile, which allows users to receive wireless emergency alert messages through satellite communication. This partnership with Elon Musk’s company allows users to receive critical messages even in areas where there is no cellular connectivity.

According to MediaTek, there are over 4.4 million users who have accessed Starlink Mobile during emergencies.

Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) are already enabled for users in Canada, Japan, and the US. At MWC 2026, MediaTek also showcased AI glasses, focusing on privacy, and devices with extreme zoom cameras.

MediaTek demonstrated its capability for satellite-based emergency alert services with Starlink at MWC 2026. The feature will be available on a device with the MediaTek M90 modem, which was announced at MWC last year and supports connectivity with the Sub-6GHz network. It will be used for reliable communication when out of range of traditional telecom towers.

At MWC 2026, MediaTek has also announced its “privacy-first” AI glasses, called Omni Glasses. The wearable device makes use of the Dimensity 9500 smartphone chipset to provide certain features without the need for a network connection.

The device offers real-time situational awareness with MediaTek’s flagship mobile processor. At this point in time, there has been no confirmation about whether the AI glasses will be made available to consumers.

The company has also launched an improved version of this chipset, known as MediaTek Dimensity 9500s. Alongside this flagship chipset, MediaTek also launched its latest mid-range chipset, known as MediaTek Dimensity 8500.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500

The company recently announced MediaTek Dimensity 9500. Just like its predecessor MediaTek Dimensity 9500, this latest octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset is also based on ‘All Big Core’ architecture and is manufactured using a 3nm fabrication process. The latest MediaTek Dimensity 9500s flagship chipset is equipped with a primary Arm Cortex-X925 Ultra core running at a high clock speed of 3.73GHz and three Cortex-X4 high-performance cores and four Cortex-A720 cores for efficient multitasking operations.

The latest MediaTek Dimensity 9500s flagship chipset is also equipped with a flagship-class Immortalis-G925 GPU that supports advanced ray tracing features and Adaptive Game Technology 3.0 and Frame Technology 3.0 features. Additionally, it is also equipped with a flagship-class NPU that supports generative reasoning and multi-modal AI models.