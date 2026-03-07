The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion officially launched in India. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The phone is also equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-710 primary camera sensor, which offers optical stabilization, and a large 7,000mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Price in India, Availability

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion has been priced in India, with the base model of 8GB + 128GB starting at Rs 26,999, while the higher variants, such as 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB, have been priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 32,999, respectively. Customers can also enjoy a discount of Rs 2,000 with HDFC and Axis Bank credit cards, which will bring down the price to Rs 24,999. Also, the exchange offer of ₹2,000 is applicable for the device, which brings down the price to Rs 24,999.

The device is available in three colors, such as Blue Surf, Country Air, and Silhouette, which have been inspired by Pantone. The early bird sale for the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is today, March 6, from 12 PM to 4 PM only on Flipkart, while the sale for the device will start from March 12 at 12 PM on Flipkart, the official website of Motorola India, and retail stores.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Display:

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion has a 6.78-inch Super HD 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772) Extreme AMOLED Display with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and a peak brightness of 5,200 nits. It has 10-bit color depth, 100% DCI-P3, and is made of Corning’s Gorilla Glass 7i.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Performance:

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It boots the Hello UI operating system, which is based on Android 16, and comes with a guarantee of three major operating system upgrades and five years of security updates.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Camera:

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion has a dual camera setup at the back, which consists of a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view and macro capabilities. The camera setup is accompanied by a 3-in-1 sensor. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion has a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front for taking selfies and conducting video calls, which has the capability to record 4K videos at 30fps.