Microsoft’s latest pizza-scented Xbox controller will make you hungry

Gamers are in for a treat, not literally though!! If you have ever found yourselves hungry in the middle of your gaming session, Microsoft has a solution to soothe your hunger pangs. The company has created a pizza-scented Xbox controllers which is sure to tantalise your senses.

The controller, which is being given away as part of a sweepstakes to market Paramount’s upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie. The controller has an inbuilt scent diffuser that releases the smell of pizza whenever the controller is turned on. The scent is said to be a blend of cheese, pepperoni, and sauce, and is designed to evoke the feeling of eating a fresh slice of pizza.

“Satisfy your hunger for kicking butt with the world’s first ever pizza-scented controller! Designed to deliver the smell of the Turtles’ beloved meal to your game time, these exclusive Xbox Wireless Controllers come with a built-in scent diffuser shaped like a slice of delicious New York ‘za,” reads the company’s Xbox page.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie l Image from Microsoft

The controller is available in four variations, each representing the signature colours, weapons, and personality of a Turtle brother- Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo.

The pizza-scented controller is available to win by following Xbox Game Pass on Twitter and retweeting the official Xbox Game Pass sweepstakes tweet. The giveaway will run from July 24 through August 13, 2023.

“For fans in NYC, you can join the celebration and check out in-person the pizza-scented controllers, load up on pizza and play on in the Xbox Gaming Lounge at the Microsoft Experience Center on Fifth Avenue from 4-7 pm ET on August 2, 2023.”

Microsoft in the past has also created several custom variations of Xbox controllers such as the Xbox One that makes Taco Bell’s famous “ring” when turned on.

