Anthropic has hired Workday CTO Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Peter Bailis as a member of the technical staff. Although Peter Bailis had only recently joined human resources software provider Workday as CTO, he left after a few weeks to join Anthropic.

Why did Anthropic hire Peter Bailis?

Primarily, Anthropic had been interested in building its own AI-powered HR software. For which it posted a job listing of an engineering manager to oversee all aspects of developing “people products” that help the startup hire new employees, train and develop them, and manage promotions. These are areas traditionally handled by enterprise software providers like Workday.

Anthropic said in its job opening that it was looking for candidates with experience with Workday, as well as Salesforce and NetSuite, reports The Information.

What is his educational background?

Peter Bailis completed his bachelor’s degree in computer science from Harvard University. He later pursued higher studies at the University of California, Berkeley, where he earned a PhD in computer science in 2015. His academic work focused on data systems and large-scale computing, forming the foundation for his later research and professional work in distributed systems and data-driven technologies.

What is his work experience?

Peter Bailis has worked as an assistant professor of computer science at Stanford University, focusing on data systems research. He later founded Sisu Data, a company working on data analytics. He also served as vice president of engineering for AI at Google Cloud and held the role of chief technology officer at Workday, contributing to AI, data infrastructure, and enterprise technology development.

What will Peter Bailis’ role at Anthropic be?

According to the Information, an Anthropic spokesperson said Peter Bailis will be working on reinforcement learning engineering that is focused on getting the startup’s AI systems to run faster and more reliably.

Conclusion

The hiring of Peter Bailis by Anthropic highlights a growing concern among the tech industry that AI firms are attracting talent from traditional software companies like Workday. This hiring also shows how AI companies are expanding beyond models into enterprise software, competing directly with established players.

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Lastly, Workday for now has promoted Gabe Monroy, a senior vice president who joined the company last August from Google Cloud, to replace Bailis as CTO.