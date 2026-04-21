Apple has named long-time executive John Ternus as its next CEO. His tenure begins on September 1 at the tech giant which is valued at $4 trillion.The same day, Tim Cook will officially step down as CEO after leading Apple for nearly 15 years. In a statement released on Monday, Ternus said his journey at Apple has given him the opportunity to work closely with co-founder Steve Jobs and later learn under current CEO Tim Cook, experiences he described as defining moments in his career.

Who is John Ternus?

Ternus joined Apple in 2001 as part of the product design team. He became vice president of Hardware Engineering in 2013 and was promoted to senior vice president in 2021. Over the years, he has led hardware development across a wide range of Apple products. He played a key role in launching new product categories like the iPad and AirPods, and worked on multiple generations of the iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch, according to Apple’s website.

“He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future,” Cook said in a statement.

John Ternus’ role at Apple

His work on the Mac lineup has helped make it more powerful and popular than ever before. This includes the launch of the MacBook Neo, a new laptop aimed at making Macs more accessible to users worldwide.

The MacBook Neo is Apple’s latest entry-level laptop, launched on March 11, 2026. Sitting below the MacBook Air in the lineup, it’s aimed at students and everyday users looking for a more affordable, colorful option. It also marks a notable shift for Apple, as the device is the first Mac powered by an A-series chip – the same kind used in iPhones – rather than the M-series chips seen in its higher-end models.

More recently, Ternus’ team introduced a refreshed iPhone lineup, including the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, the slim iPhone Air, and the upgraded iPhone 17, Apple mentioned.

Under his leadership, Apple also improved AirPods with better noise cancellation and added features that allow them to function as hearing aids. He has focused on making Apple products more durable and reliable, while also pushing innovations in materials and design to reduce environmental impact. This includes the use of recycled aluminum, 3D-printed titanium in the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and improvements that make devices easier to repair and last longer, as per Apple.

Early career and education

Before joining Apple, Ternus worked as a mechanical engineer at Virtual Research Systems. He has a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

He completed his Bachelor of Science in Engineering in 1997, specialising in mechanical engineering. But academics weren’t his only focus – Ternus was also a competitive swimmer who stood out in the pool, according to a report by Fortune.

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According to a 1994 report in the Daily Pennsylvanian, he showcased his talent by winning both the 50-meter freestyle and the 200-meter individual medley at a university competition. He also became an “all-time letter winner” for the UPenn men’s swimming team, representing the varsity side more times than most athletes.

Over the years, Ternus gained prominence at major product launches and industry events, becoming a familiar face at Apple’s keynote presentations. Notably, he was also at the forefront of introducing Apple silicon to the world, along with the new iPhone Air.