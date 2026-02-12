Anthropic AI, which has recently launched its most advanced AI LLM model, has appointed Irina Ghose as its India division head. This appointment by Anthropic reinforces the commitments made by Anthropic to expand in the Indian market and its vast consumer base.

Anthropic AI has signalled with this local leadership hiring that its is going to expand further into India. since India almost a billion active internet users and almost 650 million AI users. This means that AI adoption has really picked up and is an invitation for AI companies to focus on the Indian market. Irina Ghose has been hired as Anthropic India’s new Managing Director, she made this announcement through a LinkedIn post.

Who is Irina Ghose’s Educational background?

Irina Ghose has a very impressive academic background. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University). After completing which she pursued an MBA in Business Management from XLRI Jamshedpur. Not only does she hold another degree, adding to an impressive academic background.

What is Irina Ghose’s Work Experience?

Irina Ghose has over 30 years of experience in the technology industry. Most recently, she was Managing Director of Microsoft India after a 24-year career at Microsoft ,where she led enterprise AI and cloud adoption across sectors like banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and government. At Anthropic, she’s tasked with building local teams, partnerships, and strategy as the company expands in India.

What are Irina Ghose’s interests?

Apart from being a corporate leader. She is very much known for her passion of Marathon running. In an interview with Microsoft Stories India, she spoke about how running shapes her outlook on life and leadership. She compared life to a marathon, explaining how the sport teaches perseverance, endurance and stamina while helping individuals grow into better versions of themselves and approach challenges with balance.

Irina also added that although marathons are often seen as individual pursuits, they are far from solitary. According to her, runners frequently encounter blind spots and even dead ends, and during such moments, the support and energy from people around them play a crucial role in pushing forward. This philosophy, drawn from running, mirrors her approach to navigating complex professional environments.