Manu Kumar Jain, the “rockstar” who built Xiaomi India from scratch is leaving the company after 9 years

Manu Kumar Jain has left Xiaomi after a nine-year stint at the company. Jain joined Xiaomi in 2014 and was instrumental in shaping the brand’s India story from scratch. Having successfully led the company through numerous milestones, including dethroning Samsung to become India’s top smartphone brand by 2017, Jain would go on to oversee the brand’s international business – as global VP— in 2021.

“After nine years, I am moving on from the Xiaomi Group,” Jain said in an open letter posted on Twitter, adding that “I feel confident that now is the right time, as we have strong leadership teams across the world.”

Jain, who has previously co-founded the e-commerce company Jabong, was an “obvious” choice for Xiaomi when it was eying expansion in India considering his past record and because he had known the founders of the company through common friends. He was the only member of Xiaomi India team back then. His home was his office.

“I used to joke at that time that I am the head, I am the tail, I am everybody. I used to do almost anything and everything,” he had told FE in an exclusive interview in 2021, adding that “Those were interesting times.”

On July 15, 2014, Xiaomi launched its first product in India, the Mi 3. It was the start of something special. Over the course of the next few years, Xiaomi India would go on to build its business further and become a household name synonymous for almost always delivering great value, venturing into new categories, ramping up inventory and going aggressive offline with self-branded stores to cut down on middlemen and passed on the cost benefit to buyers.

The journey has been far from picture-perfect though. Xiaomi has often been criticised for its ad-based monetisation tactics, though the brand has always been open to critical feedback and made changes when needed. Cut to 2022-2023, Xiaomi is embroiled in a Rs 5,500-crore remittance case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, that has led to some surprising departures of top executives and a major rejig in India leadership.

Jain was transitioned to a global Group Vice President role in 2021. He had since moved to Dubai.

“Over the next few months, I will take some time-off, before taking up my next professional challenge. I am a builder at heart and would love to build something new, ideally in a new industry,” Jain wrote about his future plans, adding that “I am proud of having been a small part of the ever-growing startup community, twice. I hope to return to it with another fulfilling challenge.”

Change is the only constant in life!



Last 9 years, I’m lucky to have received so much love that it makes this goodbye so difficult. Thank you all. ❤️



The end of a journey also marks the beginning of a new one, full of exciting opportunities. Hello to a new adventure!#ManuJain pic.twitter.com/sVgahC7zhr — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 30, 2023

Xiaomi India General Manager Alvin Tse meanwhile thanked Jain for his contribution and called him a role model and true rockstar.

“Thank you, Sir Manu, for the friendship and all your contributions to Xiaomi! You are a true rockstar and role model for all. Many Xiaomi fans’ hearts have been touched by you. Will miss your big smile and selfie moments. Wishing you and family very best in the next journey,” Tse wrote in response to Jain’s open letter.