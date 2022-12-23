Lava X3 with MediaTek Helio A22 chip to go on sale in India on December 27: Check all details

Homegrown smartphone company, Lava has expanded its budget smartphone lineup with the all-new Lava X3. The entry-level smartphone was launched last week on December 19. The affordable smartphone comes priced at Rs 6,999 for the sole variant, 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage.

Now, the smartphone which is a successor to the Lava X2 is all set for its sale on December 27.

Upon pre-ordering the smartphone, customers will get the Lava ProBuds N11 neckband earphones worth Rs 2,999 free of cost, as per the company. The smartphone is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, which commenced on December 20.

Now for the specifications and features of the Lava X3.

Lava X3 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen along with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The device comes powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chip coupled with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of onboard storage.

For software, the Lava X3 will run on Android 12 (Go Edition) out of the box.

In terms of optics, the smartphone will come with a dual-rear camera setup which will include an 8 MP main camera and a secondary VGA sensor. Whereas on the front, it has a 5 MP camera.

The device comes packed with a 4,000mAh battery which the company claims will provide up to 7 hours of video streaming.

Other than this, the smartphone also comes with face-unlock technology and features a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The device comes in three colour options, which include Arctic Blue, Charcoal Black and Luster Blue.

Earlier this year, the company launched Lava X2 smartphone in March. This smartphone was launched at an introductory price of Rs 6,999. It comes with MediaTek Helio G35 chip coupled with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB inbuilt storage.

