In a shocking incident three sisters jumped to thier death from the ninth floor of their apartmen building. The family lived in a society complex in Bharat City, Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh. The tragic events unfolded at around 2AM on Wednesday Morning. According to police reports the three sisters were scolded by their parents for their excessive addiction of Korean Online Game.

What did the Police says?

Assistant Police Commisioner, Atul Kumar Singh sai that the deceased have been identified as Pakhi (12), Prachi (14) and Vishika (16). The incident took place at around 2AM in the Midnight on Wednesday. Upon reaching the spot police found the bodies within the apartment complex. The bodies were then sent for post mortem examination. Lastly Police says the probable cause of suicide looks the three sisters addiction of a Korean Love Game, however the investigation is underway.

Watch | Uttar Pradesh: Three minor sisters died after allegedly jumping from the 9th floor of a residential building in Ghaziabad late on Tuesday. Police investigation in underway.



ACP Atul Kumar Singh says, “Today, February 4, 2026, at approximately 2:15 am, information was… pic.twitter.com/5B7Qc9yQlz — United News of India (@uniindianews) February 4, 2026

What Is the ‘Korean Love Game’?

The Korean love game is a form of online game called ‘We Are Not Indians, We Are Koreans’. In this game, the person on the other side initiates conversation by claiming to be a Korean or foreign boy or girl. It primarily spreads through social media platforms and messaging applications.

Initially, conversations revolve around friendship and love, with simple tasks assigned to gain trust. Over time, the tasks become more difficult and demanding, leading to increased mental pressure.

In several cases, players are threatened if they do not follow instructions, which can cause stress, behavioural changes and psychological distress.

Severe addiction among sisters!

According to reports the three sisters were excessively addicted to the Online Game. Additionally the sisters were scolded the night before their suicide by tier parents on the same issue. Additionally some reports say that the three sisters were very close to each other and did everything together including bathing, eating, going to school and sleeping. This closeness is supposed to be the reason for thier suicide.

Additionally the police said that these girls became addictive to the online game during the COVID-19 pandemic. The girls had reportedly stopped attending school regularly, which had become a major concern for their parents.