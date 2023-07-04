Jio Bharat Phone launched in India: Full specs, features, price, how to buy, other details

Reliance Jio has launched new Jio Bharat Phone. This budget-friendly feature phone aims to bridge the digital divide and provide affordable connectivity to millions of Indians.

RJio has launched Jio Bharat with the objective of empowering every Indian with the power of digital services, especially those who cannot afford a smartphone. The phone aims to make high quality and affordable data will be within the reach of the common man.

Specifications and Features:

The Jio Bharat Phone comes with a 1.77-inch QVGA TFT display. The budget-friendly phone supports HD calling, UPI payment using JioMoney, access to OTT services like Jio Cinema. The phone is equipped with a removable 1000mah battery that can last for up to 24 hrs on single charge. There’s a 3.5mm audio phone jack for connecting earphones, a 0.3MP camera for clicking pictures, a torch, FM radio and an expandable storage.

Like the other Jio phones that we’ve seen in past, Jio Bharat is also a Jio SIM locked phone which means you have to insert the Jio SIM card in it before using. The phone supports 23 Indian languages and comes in two series- JioBharat V2 and JioBharat K1 Karbonn.

JioBharat V2 is company’s in-house built phone while the K1 Karbonn has built using Jio Bharat platform by the Delhi-headquartered company called Karbonn. Both the phones come with pre-installed Jio apps.

One of the key features of the Jio Bharat Phone is its support for 4G VoLTE, allowing users to make crystal-clear voice calls over Jio’s extensive 4G network.

Price and Availability:

The Jio Bharat Phone is priced at affordable Rs 999 making it one of the cheapest internet-enabled phones in the market. Jio will start beta trials for the first 1 million Jio Bharat phones from July 7 onwards across 6,500 tehsils in India.

How to Buy:

Interested customers can purchase the Jio Bharat Phone by visiting Reliance Digital stores, Jio retail outlets, and other retail outlets across the country.

Along with the device, Jio is offering attractive prepaid plans tailored specifically for Jio Bharat Phone users. These plans include a combination of voice calls, data benefits, and access to Jio’s suite of apps.