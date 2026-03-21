NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says artificial intelligence isn’t the main cause of job layoffs. The NVIDIA chief argues companies are cutting jobs because they lack clear ideas on how to use AI effectively. He believes AI should drive innovation and productivity, but poor implementation and weak strategies are leading to workforce reductions instead.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Jensen Huang said businesses blaming AI for layoffs may not fully understand its potential. According to him, AI should help companies grow, not shrink.

Companies need better ideas

Jensen Huang strongly criticised companies that reduce staff after adopting AI. He said such decisions show a lack of imagination. In simple terms, if AI helps teams work faster and more efficiently, companies should use that advantage to build more products and expand their business.

Instead, some firms are choosing to cut costs by reducing employees. Huang believes this approach is short-sighted and misses the bigger opportunity AI provides.

His comments challenge a common belief that automation always leads to job losses. He suggests the problem lies in how companies choose to use the technology.



AI will impact jobs

Jensen Huang agrees that some roles may disappear, but he says most jobs will simply change. People will need to learn new skills and work alongside AI tools.

He gave the example of healthcare. Earlier, many believed AI would replace radiologists. But instead, the demand for radiologists increased because AI made their work faster and more efficient.

This shows that AI can actually create more opportunities rather than reduce them. Huang believes AI is a tool that helps people do their jobs better, not a replacement for humans.



Advice for future workforce

Jensen Huang also had a clear message for students and professionals that they should learn how to use AI. He said that understanding AI tools will be important for future jobs.

As technology continues to evolve, people who adapt and learn new skills will have better opportunities.

Overall, Jensen Huang’s message is simple. AI is not the biggest threat to jobs. The real problem is when companies fail to think creatively about how to use it.