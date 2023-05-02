iPhone, iPad and Mac get first-ever Rapid Security Response update from Apple; what it means

Apple has released the first-ever Rapid Security Response update to the public for iPhones, iPad, and Macs running iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1 respectively. These are new type of software that provide important security improvements between regular software updates. These updates can improve the security of your web browser and other critical system components. They can also quickly fix security issues that are being actively exploited by attackers.

“Rapid Security Responses are a new type of software release for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. They deliver important security improvements between software updates — for example, improvements to the Safari web browser, the WebKit framework stack, or other critical system libraries. They may also be used to mitigate some security issues more quickly, such as issues that might have been exploited or reported to exist “in the wild”,” Apple writes on its support page.

A Rapid Security Response, when applied, adds a letter that appears after the software version number, for example- macOS 13.3.1 (a). Apple informs that by default, your device is set up to automatically apply these security updates and will prompt you to restart your device if necessary.

To make sure this feature is turned on, you can check your device settings. To check your device settings on iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic Updates, then make sure that “Security Responses & System Files” is turned on. Mac users need to choose Apple menu> System Settings. Click General in the sidebar, then click Software Update on the right. Click the Show Details button next to Automatic Updates, then make sure that “Install Security Responses and system files” is turned on.

ALSO READ l Apple employee Dhirendra Prasad gets 3 years jail for stealing $17 million from company

While it isn’t must to download these updates, it is advisable to enable Rapid Security Responses as it can help protect your device from potential security threats by providing timely updates that address known vulnerabilities. This helps keep your device and personal information safe from cyber threats.