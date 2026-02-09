Vijay Sales one of India’s largest offline retailers is offering discounts on the iPhone 17 Pro. The iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) is listed at a price of Rs.1,32,490, which can be brought down to Rs. 1,27,990. Individuals having the ICICI and Axis card can avail upto Rs. 4,000. Meanwhile HDFC card holders can get upto Rs. 4,500 instant discount. Lastly for people wanting the EMI option HDFC card holders can get upto Rs. 4,500 discount on the listed price.

Why this iPhone 17 Pro deal matters?

Early discounts of this magnitude on a freshly released iPhone Pro model are rare, especially without mandatory exchange requirements for the base price cut. The iPhone 17 Pro upgrades, especially the all-48MP camera array, enhanced zoom, and superior thermal management, make it a top choice for professionals, creators, and power users. That, along with the shiny new iOS 26 update, makes it a complete package for someone who seeks a solid all-in-one smartphone that can do anything.

iPhone 17 Pro specifications at a glance

The iPhone 17 Pro stands out as Apple’s most powerful smartphone to date, featuring major advancements in design, performance, and photography.

Processor:

Apple A19 Pro chip with 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and 16-core Neural Engine for superior performance in gaming, AI tasks, and multitasking. Paired with an advanced vapor chamber cooling system integrated into the aluminum unibody for sustained high performance.

Camera System:

Triple 48MP Fusion rear cameras (Main with sensor-shift OIS, Ultra-Wide with 120° FOV, and Telephoto with 4x optical zoom, enabling up to 8x optical-quality zoom via sensor crop). Front: 18MP Center Stage camera supporting smarter group selfies, flexible framing, and Dual Capture (simultaneous front and rear video recording).

Battery and charging:

Approximately 3,998-4,000 mAh capacity delivering breakthrough all-day (and beyond) battery life; supports 25W MagSafe wireless charging.

Design and build:

Aerospace-grade aluminum unibody frame (lighter and better heat dissipation than previous titanium), IP68 water and dust resistance, and Ceramic Shield on both front and back.

Colours:

Available in striking Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver.

Other features:

iOS 26 with Apple Intelligence enhancements, Camera Control button, Action button, Wi-Fi 7, and advanced video capabilities like ProRes RAW.