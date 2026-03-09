Flipkart, one of India’s biggest e-commerce platforms, is hosting its Big Savings Days Sale for March 2026, bringing discounts across several product categories, including smartphones, electronics, and appliances like TVs and refrigerators. However, the most sought-after deals in this sale will be the iPhone 16.

What is the deal?

The iPhone 16 with 128GB storage was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 69,900. However, as part of the ongoing sale, Flipkart has listed the iPhone 16 (128GB) at a reduced price of Rs 65,900. Buyers using Flipkart Axis Bank or SBI credit cards can get an additional instant discount of up to Rs 5,895, making the deal even more attractive during the sale.

iPhone 16 offer during Flipkart Sale:

The 128GB version of the iPhone 16, which was launched at a price of Rs. 69,900 in September last-to-last year, is available for an effective price of Rs. 60,900 during the ongoing Big Savings Sale. This phone is listed at a discounted price, but Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 16,000 on exchanging

iPhone 16 Display

The iPhone 16 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, delivering bright, vibrant, and sharp visuals. Its enhanced brightness makes it easy to use outdoors, while the curved edges provide a more immersive viewing experience. Whether streaming videos, playing games, or browsing apps, the display offers excellent color accuracy and fluid touch response, maintaining Apple’s reputation for superior screen technology.

iPhone 16 Camera

Apple has upgraded the iPhone 16 with a dual-camera system that captures sharp, detailed images in various lighting conditions. Low-light photography is improved thanks to advanced Night Mode, while portrait shots look more natural and cinematic. Video enthusiasts can benefit from cinematic video recording and enhanced stabilization features, making this device ideal for content creation and photography.

iPhone 16 Processor and Performance

Powered by the A18 Bionic chip, the iPhone 16 handles demanding tasks with ease. Gaming, multitasking, and app launches are smooth and responsive. The processor also supports advanced AI and machine learning, enabling features like real-time photo processing, faster app recommendations, and improved battery optimization. Users can expect seamless performance across all iOS functions.

iPhone 16 Design and Build

Apple with the iPhone 16 offers a durable ceramic shield front, glass back, and lightweight body, the phone is both stylish and practical. Its ergonomic design ensures comfort for daily use, while water and dust resistance adds durability. Available in multiple colors, the device combines aesthetics with robustness.