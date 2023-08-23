iPhone 15 tipped to come with colour matching USB Type-C charging cable 50% longer than what Apple gives you now

Apple iPhone 15 launch is nearing and with each passing day we hear a new rumour. According to rumour reports, Apple is said to ditch the Lightning port this time on the iPhone 15 in favour of a USB Type-C port. This would let users charge their new iPhone with the same charger that they have for their iPad or MacBook.

According to Apple device collector Kosutami (via macrumours), Apple will bring a colour matched and braided USB-C to USB-C cables. This would be a welcome change from the current one tone white charging cable that ships with all iPhones.

Reportedly, the colour-matching charging cables will be available in white, black, yellow, purple, and orange. The cables are said to be braided for durability and will be 50% longer than the current cables we see with iPhones. Kosutami claims that the new charging cable will be 1.5m in length. Apple’s current Lightning to USB cable measures 0.5m.

Apple is said to launch the new iPhone 15 series sometime in September 2023. While the report says that the new Type-C cable will come in various colours, it is unclear if all models in the lineup will have the colour-matching charging cables.

Apple’s move to USB Type-C is in line with European Union’s universal charger warning for the company. It mandates that devices with wired charging, including the iPhone, must have USB-C charging port.

Apart from braided and colour matched USB-C cables, iPhone 15 is also rumoured to come with a lightweight titanium chassis with slightly curved edges. The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to have sleeker bezels measuring 1.5mm. However, the phone will be thicker than the previous models. It is expected to measure 8.25mm. Apple is also said to drop the physical mute button in exchange of an Action button that will likely perform 9 actions. The Pro models may be powered by the powerful Bionic A17 chip.

