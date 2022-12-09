Instagram account status update: Creators to get more control over app’s recommendations process

Instagram has announced new transparency tools where users will be able to see if their posts are being recommended in the feed on the app while the other one is where Instagram will inform users about outages, if and when the company faces any.

The platform is working on expanding its account status tab for professional accounts. By doing this, the platform will keep a check on the content whether it is eligible for recommendation to non-followers.

The recommended content, upon approval, will be shown in reels, feed and in-app recommendations.

Additionally, users will be able to edit or even delete posts which will go against Instagram’s recommendation guidelines.

If the user thinks that Instagram has made any mistake in the review process, then users will have the option to request a review on the same directly from the Account Status.

Users will also be able to view account status via account settings on the platform. In order to view that, simply tap on Settings then Account and Account Settings.

Confirming the same, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the following on Twitter:

✅ Account Status Update ✅



We're expanding Account Status so professional accounts can understand if their content may be eligible to be recommended to non-followers.



Here’s how to get to it: Profile -> Menu -> Settings -> Account -> Account Status pic.twitter.com/QbxjQF06vR — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 7, 2022

To recall, Instagram introduced account status last year which will allow users to view content which gets removed from the account and other information directly via the app.

Apart from this, Instagram is also working on another feature where users will be notified in their Activity Feed when the company will experience any outage, or technical issue and when it is resolved. By taking this measure, the company is making sure that people know about what is happening in the company.

The company has clarified that it will not be notified about each and everything but when the need arises, it definitely will inform.

As per the company’s official blog post, Instagram will run a test run in the US for the next few months. As for the availability, just like any other feature, it will roll out soon in the future.

ALSO READ | Facebook, Instagram get new privacy updates to protect teens from online harm