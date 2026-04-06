Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the job market, automating jobs across industries. Therefore, in such a scenario, upskilling oneself in industry-relevant AI skills becomes even more important for professionals. To help people from different industries to gain knowledge of AI tools, Harvard University is offering a range of free online courses for learners interested in artificial intelligence, data science, and programming.

Importantly, all of these courses are self-paced, and scheduled courses are designed for beginners as well as professionals looking to upgrade their skills in emerging technologies like machine learning. In this article we have mentioned a list of five free courses that one can enroll in:

Data Science: Building Machine Learning Models

This course explains basic machine learning concepts and methods. It covers common algorithms, principal component analysis, and regularization. You will learn how to use training data to find patterns and make predictions. It also explains how to train models and test them on new data. The course includes building a movie recommendation system and introduces issues like overfitting, along with methods such as cross-validation to handle it.

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Machine Learning and AI with Python

This course introduces machine learning using Python, starting with decision trees as the basic algorithm. It then covers methods like bagging, random forests, and gradient boosting. You will work with sample datasets to understand how models are built, tested, and evaluated. The course also explains how to improve predictions, avoid overfitting, reduce bias, and analyze results while updating models with new data and conditions.

CS 50’s Introduction to Programming with Python

This course introduces programming using Python. It covers how to read, write, test, and debug code. You will learn about variables, data types, functions, arguments, and return values. It also explains conditions, Boolean expressions, loops, objects, and methods. Additional topics include exceptions, file handling, and libraries. The course includes practical exercises based on real-world problems to help you practice and understand programming concepts.

Introduction to Data Science with Python

This course covers regression models such as linear, multilinear, and polynomial, along with classification methods like kNN and logistic regression using Python. It uses libraries including sklearn, pandas, matplotlib, and numpy. You will learn concepts like model complexity, overfitting, regularization, and evaluation. The course also explains trade-offs and uncertainty. Basic knowledge of programming and statistics is required to follow the content effectively.

CS 50: Introduction to Computer Science

This course introduces computer science and programming basics for beginners and non-beginners. It teaches problem-solving, algorithms, data structures, and software concepts like security and resource management. You will learn languages such as C, Python, SQL, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. The course includes problem sets and a final project. It is self-paced, and a certificate is awarded after completing assignments and meeting required scores.